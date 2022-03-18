‘Deep Water’ trailer released – Exes Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas Appears as Couple

Good news for fans as the new Deep Water trailer was released a few days back! And trust us, you don’t want to miss out on it. After all, it does feature Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas. Who isn’t aware of the history between Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas? Well, now you get to see them as a couple again – in reel life of course!

Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas are bringing back Thriller with their new movie Deep Water. The movie is an adaptation of a Patricia Highsmith novel. It is being directed by a director who is a master of directing Thriller movies.

Fans are excited about the ‘Deep Water’ trailer released. However, they want to know more about the movie and its trailer.

In this article we have provided you with all the information about the movie.

The movie has been in works for the longest time. The plan was to release the movie in 2020. However, due to the pandemic the release of the movie was delayed.

It was then announced that the movie will be released on 14th January 2020. However, in December 2021, it was announced that it will be released on Hulu and Prime Video.

This is sad news for the fans as they won’t get to see the movie in a theater. The movie will now be on these streaming platforms on 18th March 2022.

Deep Water Trailer

The official ‘Deep Water’ trailer released recently and it will be safe to say that fans are in awe. You can see a sharp tension between Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas’s characters.

The trailer itself says ‘the love story is never the whole story.’ The trailer itself doesn’t give you much information about the movie. However, after watching the trailer, we know the movie will be nothing short of amazing.

Check out the trailer below:

Deep Water Plot

Deep Water, as mentioned before, is an adaptation of a novel that came out in 1957. It is a psychological Thriller. It revolves around Vic and Melinda Van Allen.

The movie is about a couple whose marriage is crumbling down because of jealousy and resentment. The movie takes a deadly turn when the two start playing mind games.

Cast

Deep Water’s cast is something we all love. Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas will be playing the role of the main couple in the movie. Other than that, the cast of the movie is amazing.

Given below is a list of the main cast of the movie.

Ben Affleck

Ana De Armas

Tracy Letts

Rachel Blanchard

Lil Rel Howery

Finn Wittrock

Jacob Elordi

Dash Mihok

Kristen Cornelly

Jade Fernandez

To wrap it up!

Deep Water is going to be an amazing Thriller movie – we can guess that much from the trailer. We hope to see Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas in their best characters in the movie.