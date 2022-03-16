Japanese Crime Drama ‘Tokyo Vice’ trailer has released

The trailer of Japanese Crime Drama Tokyo Vice was released recently. It is set to be released in early April, and fans were not disappointed by its trailer. The series is based on real-life events.

The series will consist of action, thrill, and adventure. Hence, all crime drama fans should be prepared. Fans want to know as much as they can about the series – what is the cast? What is the trailer about? When will it be released?

As mentioned above, the series is based on real-life events. It shows the story of a young American journalist who has been told to cover the activities of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police. While doing so, he comes across some secrets about the Vice squad and the Japanese mafia.

Don’t worry; we have got you covered. In this article, we will tell you all about this Japanese Crime Drama. Read along to find more about the series.

Tokyo Vice Trailer

You can see Ansel Elgort in the newly released trailer of Tokyo Vice – he plays the role of the American journalist. He is a newbie and is not taken seriously by his seniors. However, that changes when he starts exploring the actual Tokyo.

The trailer of the drama shows Elgort’s trailer releasing that everything is real after he starts getting death threats, see’s deaths, etc.

The trailer shows us various glimpses of the series. It shows action and adventure. The trailer shows the best work of Micheal Mann. he has produced a low-lit series that shows us the bright colors of Tokyo.

Tokyo Vice – When and Where to watch it?

Tokyo Vice will premiere on the flashy streaming service – HBO Max. You will have to buy a subscription to the streaming service in order to watch the series.

The release date is still not confirmed. However, the drama is all set to release in April of 2022. According to rumors, it will be released at the start of April 2022. Hence, you don’t have to wait much for the series!

Tokyo Vice – Cast and Crew

While Micheal Mann is directing Tokyo Vice, some of the episodes will be directed by Daniel Cretton. The main character of Jake Adelstein will be played by Ansel Elgort. However, this can be a risky decision as there are allegations of sexual harassment against the said actor. We are not sure how the team will handle them.

Apart from Elgort, you will also see Ken Watanabe, Rachel Keller, and Ella Rumpf in the drama. Japanese actors Ito Hideaki, Kasamatsu Sho, and Yamashita Tomohisa will also be seen in recurring roles in Tokyo Vice.

To wrap it up!

Tokyo Vice might just be the most awaited Japanese Crime Drama. It has a great cast, and the trailer looks promising. We hope the series is as good as the trailer, and we are not disappointed by this crime drama.