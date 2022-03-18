Madison Clark Returns In Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Part 2 Trailer

Good news for all the Fear the Walking Dead fans – Madison Clark is returning for season 7, part 2. Madison’s character was made by Kim Dickens in the first season of Fear the Walking Dead.

Madison’s character was, without any doubt, one of the main characters of Fear the Walking Dead. However, during the finale of season 4, her character met her end.

Her character’s death was self-sacrifice. She lured a bunch of zombies into a stadium and set them all on fire. However, the good news is Madison survived this and is now returning to Fear the Walking Dead Season 7.

Let’s find out more about Madison returning to Fear the Walking Dead.

Fear the Walking Dead Trailer and Madison Clark

It was no surprise for fans to see Madison in the trailer of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Apart from Madison, you can also see a glimpse of Alicia. She continues to save herself from the zombies after amputating her own arm.

What happens to Madison Clark in Fear the Walking Dead Season 7B?

Fans are curious to know what happens to Madison in the new season of Fear the Walking Dead. Some fans think that the CRM picked her up. While some think she is Padre or is responsible for a place called Padre.

Apart from this, some fans think that Madison might meet her daughter Alicia. However, they believe that Alicia will die due to the bite she had gotten in Fear the Walking Dead Season 7A.

However, no one is sure what will happen to Madison in the new season of Fear the Walking Dead. We really hope we see good things happening to Madison in Fear the Walking Dead Season 7B.

More from Fear the Walking Dead Trailer

Apart from Madison being present in the new trailer, we got various other things. There is a scene of Alicia hiding in a piano while someone plucks the keys off the piano. Fans are curious to know who the person is.

Furthermore, we see Alicia having fever dreams in the trailer of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7B. Also, we see various clips in the trailer that show us that Arno is still a big threat.

In the new trailer, we also see new gnarly walkers and various new faces. Also, curious fans also want to know what Baby Morgan is doing with Strand.

Also, in the trailer, you can see that Charlie is probably trapped somewhere. Lastly, we see many people dying. We just hope all the bad guys die and our favorite characters remain safe.

Check out the trailer below:

To wrap it up!

The new trailer of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7B shows us the interesting return of Madison. This makes the fans ecstatic about the new season, and we hope it’s as good as the previous seasons of Fear the Walking Dead.