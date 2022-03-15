Ti West’s ‘X’-Trailer, Release Date, Cast, And Everything You Need to Know

Ti West’s ‘X’ is a horror-thriller movie that is getting an A24 release this Friday. According to the news, there is already a prequel film in progress. The movie is co-financed by A24 and Bron and most of the shooting took place in New Zealand. The movie ‘X’ is directed by West and he further wrote the script too. In addition to that, the prequel is also written and directed by West. According to reports, Mia Goth will be reprising the role in the prequel.

The movie will be released on 18th March 2022 at the SXSW Film Festival. However, the movie will be premiering at South by Southwest. Jacob Jaffke, Kevin Turen and Harrison Kreiss have produced the film. The runtime of the movie is 105 minutes.

Casts

The cast of ‘X’ is super impressive and the audience will find many familiar faces in the movie. Ti West’s ‘X’ will be featuring Mia Goth as Maxine/Pearl, Jenna Ortega as Lorraine, Martin Henderson as Wayne, Scoot Mescudi as Jackson Hole, Brittany Snow as Bobby-Lynne, Owen Campbell as RJ, Stephen Ure as Howard and James Gaylyn as Sheriff Dentler. Ortega has previously worked in series like Jane: The Virgin/ Scott Mescudi is known for his music career and for tracks like Mr Rager.

The cinematography of the movie is by Eliot Rockett. David Kashevaroff and Ti West have edited the movie. The music is by Tyler Bates and Chelsea Wolfe. Mad Solar, Little Lamb and Bron Studios are the production companies. A24 is the distributor of the film.

Ti West’s ‘X’: Trailer

The official trailer of Ti West’s ‘X’ was first released on 12th January 2022. X is the fifth installment of the Scream franchise. The trailer of ‘X’ was filled with violence and plenty of cursing and the title card of the trailer read,

The trailer ensures that the movie will not be like a typical horror movie.

Ti West’s ‘X’: Filming

The filming of ‘X’ mostly took place in New Zealand, mainly in North Island in cities like Fordell, Whanganui and Rangitikei towns of Bull. The filming of the movie started on 16th February 2021 and it was completed on 16th March 2021. The movie was completed in a very short duration.

Plot

The plot of Ti West’s ‘X’ revolves around an adult film crew who visits a farmhouse situated in a remote area of Texas to film. However, soon the crew members realize that there is something off about the elderly owners of the property. Very soon, the crew learns that their doubt regarding the elderly couples and it looks like the true intention of the couple is actually bad. The audience will now have to wait to know who manages to live and die.

A24 is known for its spooky movie and even though ‘X’ is a spooky movie, it looks like a different kind of horror movie. The movie will premiere in Austin, Texas on March 13, 2022, and then it will be available for global views. Ti West is known for directing horror movies and it looks like this movie will be able to immensely tease the senses of the viewers. Once the movie is released, the ratings of the movie will throw light on whether the audiences really enjoyed the movie or not. However, currently, the expectations are high from the movie ‘X’ and it is one of the most anticipated horror movies of 2022.