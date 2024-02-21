Walker Season 4 Release Date is Now Confirmed

Walker Season 4 will return with the birthday bash of a prominent character! The pictures that have come out of the 4th installment’s filming were enough to excite the fans. But the release date confirmation is just the cherry on top. Aside from the release date, there are innumerable questions after the third season’s finale about Auggie and more. Below, you’ll read all about it!

Walker Season 4 Returns Soon

Walker season 4 will premiere on Wednesday, April 3. The show would have returned even earlier. However, it faced delays because of the famous strike that had halted several other shows.

The CW confirmed that the upcoming season will comprise 13 episodes.

Jared Padalecki About Walker Season 4

Jared Padalecki, who plays the titular role, is quite excited for the show’s return. He mainly talked about the Jackal cold case being reopened. He feels like this case will make the plot thicker.

Jared also hinted at the Cordell/Geri storyline getting another chance. Even though they have already had their test and trial run, he still has hope that the two could possibly work things out. This is mainly because of how the two have gone through a lot and learned from their individual experiences. But it remains to be seen if this will be the case or not.

Who is Returning in Walker Season 4?

The majority of the core cast will return for the 4th run!

Jared Padalecki will once again reprise the iconic role of Cordell Walker alongside the following:

Ashley Reyes as Cassie Perez

Molly Hagan as Abeline Walker

Keegan Allen as Liam Walker

Violet Brinson as Stella Walker

Mitch Pileggi as Bonham Walker

Kale Culley as August Walker

Coby Bell as Larry James

Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett

Odette Annable as Geri Broussard

What is Going To Happen in Season 4 of The Walker?

Judging from the 3rd season’s finale, the upcoming season will have a lot of ground to cover. As mentioned earlier, the Jackal cold case is going to be crucial for the plot.

Keeping that aside, let’s address the elephant in the room. In the previous episodes, we saw that something was brewing between Trey and Cassie. And it has to be more than just platonic feelings. But the question is, will they make it or not?

Walker’s role as a father will also be explored. Stella Walker is a witness in a big case, which will give the writers a perfect chance to slip the father-daughter bonding sub-plot.

So, that was everything that you needed to know about Walker Season 4. Rest assured, if more information surfaces, we’ll update this site. So, remember to bookmark this page!