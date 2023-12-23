Will Trent Season 2 Release Date Confirmed for February 2024 by ABC

Adapted from Karin Slaughter’s novels, the series delves into the life of Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) in its first season. The show’s success, driven by its plot and cast, led to ABC’s early renewal. Fortunately, the latest update has revealed the once-secret release date for Will Trent Season 2. Karin Slaughter has written 11 Will Trent novels. Hence, there is plenty of content for the showrunners to source the material for more seasons.

The Will Trent season 2 release date is February 20, 2024. The renewal news was announced on April 18, 2023, even before the first season’s finale. The series is scheduled to air on ABC and will later be available for streaming on Hulu.

The release date for Will Trent Season 2 faced a delay due to the SAF AFTRA strike, but it was finally resolved on November 9th. After the strike concluded, ABC announced various release dates, including Will Trent’s.

The show’s renewal was confirmed well in advance of the SAF-AFTRA strike. The early renewal, even before the first season’s conclusion, demonstrated the network’s belief in the show’s success.

Who is Returning For Will Trent Season 2?

The sequel will see the return of most of the first season’s cast. Ramón Rodríguez will reprise his role as the titular Will Trent, while Erika Christensen will return as fellow GBI agent and occasional love interest Angie. Iantha Richardson is set to make a comeback as Will’s partner, Faith Mitchell. More cast members include:

Sonja Sohn as Angela Wagner

Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood

Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Campano

LisaGay Hamilton as Evelyn Mitchell

Cora Lu Tran as Nico

What Will Season 2 Explore?

The official plot synopsis for the second season remains undisclosed. However, throughout the first season, Will is engrossed in discovering her mother’s true identity. By the end of the first season, he had made significant progress by discovering her name and a picture.

Moreover, knowing the nature of the show, we will get to see the single-episode mysteries that Faith and Will will solve together as a team.

The second season has a wealth of material to draw from. Now, it is up to the showrunners to shape the show’s future. And this ends our coverage of Will Trent Season 2. Keep an eye out for more such updates.

