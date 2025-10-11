Vice Principals Actress Kimberly Hébert Gregory Dies At 52

Kimberly Hébert Gregory, renowned for her unforgettable portrayal of Dr. Belinda Brown in HBO’s hit comedy series Vice Principals, has passed away at the age of 52. The cause of death has not been revealed.

Her ex-husband, actor and singer Chester Gregory, took to social media to share the heartbreaking news on Friday (October 3, 2025).

In a heartfelt tribute, he called Kimberly, “so much more than an ex-wife” and his “friend.” He said their son is a living testament to her “light, laughter, and brilliance.” Thanking his ex-wife for “every chapter they shared,” he concluded his message with a touching farewell, “Rest In Power, Rest In Peace, Rest In The Eternal Knowing That You Are Loved, Always. Kim… You Did Good.” (sic)

The post was soon filled with tributes from Hollywood. Several celebrities, including Leslie Jones, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kym Whitley, and Busy Philipps, shared their sadness and described Kimberly as “a light,” “an outstanding actress and human,” “brilliant and kind,” and “a loss to everyone.”

Born on December 7, 1972, in Houston, Kimberly Graduated from Houston’s High School for the Performing and Visual Arts; B.A. in psychology (Mount Holyoke); M.S.W., University of Chicago, during this period, she appeared in several productions with the Chicago Theatre Company, where Chester Gregory was also a performer.

Throughout her decades-long career, Kimberly established a strong legacy in both TV and film. She appeared in popular series like Gossip Girl, Grey’s Anatomy and The Big Bang Theory among others. Some of her remarkable work in films includes Spike Lee’s Red Hook Summer, Miss Virginia, Five Feet Apart and John Henry.

Kimberly was best known for Vice Principals in which she was seen as the spirited principal of North Jackson High School, alongside Danny McBride and Walton Goggins.

Her co-star Walton also took to Instagram to share his heartfelt tribute. He described Kimberly as one of the best he had ever worked with. He added that she made him laugh like no other and referred her as a “professional’s professional.