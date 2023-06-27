Top 10 USWNT Players: Who Are the Best Soccer Players?

The United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) has made a major impression on soccer, achieving an outstanding history and leaving behind a lasting legacy. There is also plenty of emerging talent that promises to ensure its success in upcoming years.

The New Generation of USWNT Stars

The USWNT is continuing to make history, and a new generation of stars is emerging with the intent to leave their mark on international women’s soccer. Notable players include Catarina Macario, Rose Lavelle, and Trinity Rodman, who have demonstrated immense talent and commitment to the sport.

Catarina has played an important part in winning victory for the 2022 SheBelieves Cup while contributing 23 goals within 35 matches for Lyon. Her outstanding performance at UEFA Women’s Champions League proves why she is considered highly amongst rising female soccer stars globally, fans agree since they can’t wait to see the results of USWNT in the 2023 World Cup. Rose Lavelle created many chances by defending successfully against opposition teams, which enabled the completion rate to increase passes into the final thirds.

On top of that, Trinity Rodman continues creating a buzz as a 20-year-old American playing football belonging to the Washington Spirit team, demonstrating great potential going forward.

The Legendary Forwards

The USWNT has seen the likes of Mia Hamm, Abby Wambach, and Alex Morgan become some of soccer’s most iconic forwards. Having won several world cups and Olympic gold medals between them, these legendary figures have left a lasting impact on their nation’s history and gained recognition with FIFA Player awards for Mia Hammon on two occasions.

Abby Wabmach made her mark in 2011 when scoring an equalizer against Brazil to progress to the World Cup. Demonstrating excellent skill along with tenacity. The following successes saw numerous accomplishments, such as multiple CONCACAF Women’s Championship titles accompanying Alex Morgans illustrious career alongside 2 World Cups and 1 Olympic Gold medal.

All three players boosted awareness dramatically by inspiring generations, which resulted in higher viewership of women’s soccer due to their remarkable performances during major tournaments throughout sports heritage.

Midfield Maestros

The USWNT has been blessed with incredible midfielders who have greatly contributed to the team’s success. Carli Lloyd is an outstanding scorer and made history in 2008 when she scored a gold medal-winning goal at the Olympic Games, followed by two goals during their 2012 Olympics triumph over Japan. In 2015, her performance was even more extraordinary as she netted a spectacular hat trick against Japan in the World Cup final match.

Her impressive tally of 134 goals and 50+ assists makes her one of America’s top strikers. Julie Foudy – also doubling up as captain – had won both World Cups and Olympic Gold Medals before being inducted into the Hall Of Fame back in 2007, while Megan Rapinoe earned notoriety due to her 2011 World Cup quarterfinals heroics when she assisted Abby Wambach for the game-winner plus playing crucial roles in subsequent tournament wins (2015/2019). After participating in the 2016 Olympic gold medal showdown match, she also added another golden accolade.

As we can see, this trio has all starred big time on the field, helping achieve major successes for USWNT!

The Coaches Behind the Success

The astounding accomplishments of the USWNT can be attributed in part to their coaches, such as Jill Ellis, Tony DiCicco, and Pia Sundhage. These individuals have been instrumental in forming strategy and boosting morale for a team that has seen major success on both domestic and international stages.

Ellis currently holds first place among all head coaches with 106 victories under her belt. She also coached them to consecutive World Cup titles just last year. Her leadership brought about the 2012 Olympic gold medal victory while DiCicco steered his crew towards winning 1999’s world cup title – plus another championship when he coached U-20 Women’s Soccer Team five years later at the 2012 U-20 competition event. Finally, thanks to Sundhage, they emerged victorious again during the 2015 Global Cup event, making them champions yet again. This significant trio is now forever connected with women’s soccer history due largely to these extraordinary successes!