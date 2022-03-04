Turning Red Release Date, Cast and More

Pixar’s Turning Red is going to be one of the best animated movies ever released. With an all women creative leadership team, Turning Red is bound to make heads turn. As it brings along with a lifelong lesson that everyone of us needs to understand.

The animated movie revolves around the life of a 13-year-old Mei Lee who is trying to figure her way out through adolescence. She is a math loving teenager who is quite ambitious. She is a part of group of four friends who share secret handshakes, do environmental protests and love listening to 4*Town. The best part about their friendship is that they are willing to stand with each other no matter what happens. Turning Red shows Mei turn into a giant red panda one day. However, this is nothing unusual for her family who share a connection to red pandas resulting in them changing into a giant red panda everytime they are unable to control their emotions. Now, while the rest of the members in her family have got a hold of it, Mei just can’t control her emotions. And how can she? After all she is a 13 year old teenager.

So, Mei finds a way to be comfortable in who she is. Instead of controlling her emotions and avoiding the transformation every time, she enjoys the new her. She proves to everyone that the right people stay beside you no matter what and accept all the new changes that come into your life overtime. The entire storyline and the people behind Turning Red have made sure that the movie will be a masterpiece.

Pixar’s Turning Red has already premiered on February 21, 2022 at Everyman Borough Yards in London. The movie will be available on Disney+ on March 11, 2022. Initially, Turning Red was going to have a theatrical release. But looking at how people are still reluctant to go to cinemas due to new variants of cocid 19 emerging every now and then, Disney has decided to release the movie only on their streaming service. Furthermore, there are chances of the heart warming movie to be available only on Disney’s exclusive Premier Access service. This means that to watch the movie, viewers will have to pay an extra $29.99 along with the standard monthly subscription charges. However, they will also get a chance to watch many other movies that are only available in the exclusive Premier Access service.

In addition to this,It is Pixar’s fastest movie ever produced. Talking about all the creative women behind the creation of Turning Red, Pixar Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter said,

“People who work well together wanted to work with other people that they like. They were not only all-female, but it was probably the most efficient film we’ve ever made. They were really smart thinkers and risk-takers. I think we can all learn something from them.”

Moreover, Turning Red will not be released in Russia. Disney has decided to do this due to the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Turning Red Voice Cast

Directed by Zandre Van Wyk, the voice cast is as follows:

Rosalie Chiang as Meilin “Mei” Lee

Sandra Oh as Ming Lee

Wai Ching Ho as Mei’s grandmother

Orion Lee as Jin Lee

Ava Morse as Miriam

Hyein Park as Abby

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Priya

Tristan Allerick Chen as Tyler

James Hong as Mr. Gao

Addie Chandler as Devon

Grayson Villanueva as Tae Young

Topher Ngo as Aaron T

Finneas O’Connell as Jesse

Jordan Fisher as Robaire

Josh Levi as Aaron Z

Turning Red Trailer

Set in Toronto, Canada, during 2002 and 2003, It features an amazing plot. And this has been quite clear from all the trailers that have been released up till now for Turning Red.

Checkout the trailer: