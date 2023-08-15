Tom Jones Cause of Death: Lyricist Dies at 95 Due to Cancer

Renowned entertainer Tom Jones celebrated for his contributions to theatre and music, passed away at 95 in his residence in Sharon, Connecticut. As the world pays tribute to the famed lyricist, there is a growing curiosity about the circumstances surrounding his passing and whether an underlying health condition was involved. Let’s delve into the details.

Tom Jones Cause of Death

Tom Jones’ demise was attributed to cancer, according to a statement provided by his son, Michael, to The New York Times. The music world mourns the loss of a true icon while his two surviving sons, Michael and Sam, grapple with losing their beloved father. Tom’s wife had previously passed away in 2016, adding to the family’s sorrow.

A Glimpse into Tom Jones’ Life

Born in Littlefield, Texas, in 1928, Tom Jones embarked on a journey that would leave an indelible mark on theatre and music. He pursued his education at the University of Texas, where he crossed paths with his future long-time friend and collaborator, Harvey Schmidt.

Tom later served in the military during the Korean War before relocating to New York, where he kickstarted his career in theatre. He began by penning revues for impresario Julius Monk. Subsequently, he formed a creative partnership with John Donald Robb, resulting in the collaborative musical “Joy Comes to Deadhorse.” The inspiration for this musical stemmed from Edmond Rostand’s 1894 play “Les Romanesques.” Despite initial success, creative differences eventually led to their parting ways.

Tom Jones then united forces with Harvey Schmidt, breathing life into what would become the iconic production “The Fantasticks.” The musical’s origins can be traced back to a pared-down rendition showcased at a summer festival at Barnard College in 1959. Its undeniable charm caught the attention of producer Lore Noto, who introduced an expanded two-act version at Sullivan Street Playhouse in Greenwich Village on May 3, 1960. The show achieved remarkable longevity, staging an impressive 17,162 performances until its closure in 2002. Distinguished performers like Jerry Orbach, Rita Gardner, Ricardo Montalban, and Kristin Chenoweth graced the production, which also garnered recognition with the Tony Honors for Excellence in Theatre in 1991.

In 2006, “The Fantasticks” found a new home at The Snapple Theater Center, later renamed The Theater Center. Its enduring legacy continued until 2017, solidifying its status as the longest-running production in American Theatre history.

Tom Jones’ artistic prowess extended to the film realm with the 1995 release of a cinematic adaptation of “The Fantasticks,” directed by Michael Ritchie and featuring New Kids on the Block’s Joey McIntyre and Jean Louisa Kelly in lead roles.

The musical’s enchanting anthem, “Try To Remember,” captured the hearts of audiences and received notable renditions by acclaimed artists such as Ed Ames, Harry Belafonte, and Barbra Streisand.

Additionally, Jones and Schmidt collaborated on the Broadway hit “110 in the Shade,” earning a Tony nomination for Best Composer and Lyricist. Their creative journey culminated in the production of “I Do! I Do!” in 1967, which also secured a Tony nomination.

In 1998, Tom Jones’ outstanding contributions to the world of music theatre were recognized with his induction into the American Theatre Hall Of Fame, a testament to his enduring legacy.

As we bid farewell to Tom Jones, our thoughts and condolences extend to his family and loved ones during this time of grief.

