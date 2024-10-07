43 Famous People or Celebrities Who Died by Hanging

For a past very long time, hanging has been a very popular and tragic way by which some individuals have sadly lost their lives. Among these people are some prominent figures and celebrities, whose precious lives have been ended in this particular way. So, in this article, we will talk about the lives of 43 famous people or celebrities who have tragically passed away by hanging.

Ludwig Boltzmann

The first individual on the list of famous people who died by hanging is Ludwig Boltzmann. He was an Austrian physicist who was well-known for developing statistical mechanics. However, in September 1906, the philosopher hanged himself and committed suicide while he was on vacation with his wife and daughter. Before his tragic death, Ludwig was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Alberto Santos-Dumont

The sportsman and aeronaut from Brazil was one of those people who had contributed to developing aircraft that were lighter and heavier than air. Widely around the world, he was known as an aviation pioneer. However, in the year 1932, Alberto tragically passed away by committing suicide in the absence of his nephew. It was revealed that he was severely depressed over the excessive use of aircraft in warfare due to which he hanged himself. At the time of his death, Alberto was 59 years old.

Marina Tsvetayeva

Known for her Russian literature work in the 20th century, Marina Tsvetayeva was a renowned poet from Russia. In addition, she was praised for writing about the 1917 Russian Revolution. However, at the age of 48, in 1941, the famous personality committed suicide by hanging herself. It was reported that before her death, she lived in extreme poverty with her family, and her husband was executed.

Rong Guotuan

The next popular individual who tragically passed away by hanging is Rong Guotuan. He was a renowned table tennis player who won the World Table Tennis Championship in 1959 in the men’s singles category. However, in 1968, when the Cultural Revolution was going on, Guotuan sadly took away his own life by hanging himself. It was reported that he and some other players were charged with spying and placed under house arrest. They were also tortured and faced humiliation. Due to this, Guotuan committed suicide and wrote in his note that he was not a spy.

Pete Ham

The guitarist, singer, and songwriter was famous for being a member of the band, Badfinger. He was the band’s lead vocalist and a composer who made contributions to many songs including Baby Blue, No Matter What, and Day After Day. However, in April 1975, Pete Ham passed away by committing suicide. It was reported that he hanged himself in his garage studio just 3 days before his 28th birthday.

Phil Ochs

Known for his sharp wit, different voice, and lyrics, Phil Ochs was a protest singer and songwriter from America. Also, from the 1960s to the 1970s, he was popular for writing hundreds of songs. However, the professional career of the prominent figure came to an end when he unfortunately died. In April 1976, the Tape from California singer committed suicide by hanging himself in his sister Sonny’s residence. It was revealed that before his death, he went to a psychiatrist who diagnosed him with bipolar disorder.

David Munrow

The musician was born in England and was popular throughout the world for his song, The Six Wives of Henry VIII. Also, his contributions to the films, The Devils and Zardoz are praised by his beloved fans. However, in May 1976, the early music historian passed away by hanging himself. It was reported that he was suffering from depression after the deaths of his father and father-in-law, which might have affected his suicide decision. He was 33 years old at the time of his death and it was not Munrow’s first suicide attempt.

Ian Curtis

The singer and musician from England was known for being a member of the famous band, Joy Division. He was an occasional guitarist, lead singer, and lyricist. For his generation, he was considered the finest songwriter. However, in May 1980, Curtis, unfortunately, died by hanging himself using the kitchen’s washing line, after writing a note to his wife Deborah. In the note, he wrote that he loved him despite his affair with Honore. Also, it was revealed that Curtis tried to take away his life for the first time in April 1980. He has severe epilepsy and depression.

Trent Lehman

Another celebrity who died by hanging is Trent Lehman. He was a child actor who worked in the American entertainment industry. He was widely famous around the world for playing the role of Bentley Butch Everett in the show, Nanny and the Professor. However, in January 1982, The Christine Jorgensen Story actor tragically died by hanging himself outside his school in California. It was revealed by his friend Joseph Allen that he asked him for a gun and was in depression after breaking up with his girlfriend. Also, he was tense about the robbery which took place at his home. Before committing suicide, Trent left acting and attended school.

Tom Evans

The English musician, Tom Evans was known for being the bassist of the band called, Badfinger. Along with being a musician, he was also a singer and songwriter who co-wrote the band’s song Without You. However, in November 1983, the singer passed away by hanging himself in his garden. It was revealed that before his tragic death, he got in a fight with Joey Molland, his bandmate, over the royalty of the Without You song. At the time of his unfortunate death, Evans was 36 years old.

Richard Manuel

The multitalented celebrity from Canada is well-known throughout the world for being one of the three lead singers of The Band. Also, he played piano in the band. Though the musician had a great professional life, he took away his own life by hanging. In March 1986, Richard Manuel died by suicide after performing with The Band in a lounge in Florida. It was revealed by his wife Arlie that he came to their hotel room after the show and was pissed off about something. The next morning, Manuel’s wife discovered his dead body hanging in the bathroom and there was a liquor bottle and cocaine present.

Michael Gothard

The British actor was famous in the entertainment industry for appearing in Arthur of the Britons as Kai. Also, his role as Emile Leopold Locque in the James Bond movie For Your Eyes Only is highly praised around the world. However, the professional life of Gothard came to an end when he died by hanging himself. In December 1992, Gothard took away his life by hanging and it was revealed that he suffered from depression. The Four Musketeers actor was 53 years old at that time.

Kim Kwang-Seok

The famous folk singer from South Korea was one of the most influential figures. In 1987, he debuted in the industry as a part of a folk band called Noraereul Channeun Saramdeul, and due to this, he gained widespread fame. However, in January 1996, the singer of Kim Kwang-seok 4th was found dead in his house with a thick string around his neck. On the arrival of the police, the death was ruled as a suicide. At the time of his death, Seok was just 31 years old.

Ray Combs

The stand-up comedian and actor from America was also a famous game show host. Throughout the world, he is known for being the 2nd host of the game show, Family Feud. Also, he appeared for the WWF as a guest ring announcer at the WrestleMania VIII. However, the professional life of the celebrity was cut short when he committed suicide in the year 1996. Ray Combs was admitted to a hospital for his head injury when a staff member found him hanging by his bed sheets in the closet of his room, the next day. His death was ruled as suicide by medical officers. At the time of his death, Combs was 40 years old.

Terence Donovan

The film director and photographer was famous around the world for his fashion photography in the 1960s. Also, he was praised for overseeing the music videos of Addicted to Love and Simply Irresistible. Fighting Judo, Glances, and Terence Donovan: Speed of Light are some of his books. However, in November 1996, the well-known celebrity passed away after hanging himself. It was revealed that Terence Donovan suffered from depression for a very long time and this might have contributed to his suicide.

Rozz Williams

The singer and songwriter from America was renowned for his work with many bands including Shadow Project, Premature Ejaculation, and Christian Death. Also, he was known for focusing on punk rock, cabaret, hard rock, and spoken word music. However, in April 1998, he committed suicide by hanging himself in his apartment in West Hollywood. It was reported that he was 34 years old at the time of his death and left no suicide note. After his death, there were many theories about the reason for his suicide such as depression, bipolar disorder, and other health issues.

Hide

The Japanese musician was popularly known as Hide though his real name was Hideto Matsumoto. He was a singer, songwriter, and record producer who first became famous as a member of the band, X Japan. However, the career of the celebrity was cut short when he passed away by committing suicide. In May 1998, after a night out, Hide was discovered hanged by a towel tied to a door handle in his home. At the time of his death, the Hide Your Face singer was 33 years old.

Sarah Kane

The screenwriter and playwright was also a theatre director who was famous for her plays based on pain, redemptive love, and torture. Blasted, Skin, Crave, and Phaedra’s Love are some of her notable works. However, in February 1999, Sarah Kane sadly passed away by hanging herself with her own shoelaces from the hook located on the inside of the washroom’s door. After her death, it was revealed that she died within 3 minutes and was 28 years old. Initially, Kane tried to take away her life by taking antidepressants and sleeping pills.

David Strickland

Another actor from America who sadly lost his life due to hanging is David Strickland. He was famous in the industry for playing the role of Todd Sites in the show, Suddenly Susan. However, the Object of Obsession actor unfortunately died by hanging himself with a bed sheet over the ceiling beam. It was revealed that in March 1999, he went to Las Vegas, and partied in strip clubs. One day, he spent some time with a prostitute in a hotel room and drank heavily. Later, he hanged himself and died during the morning hours.

Stuart Adamson

The Scottish singer and guitarist started his career in the music industry by founding the band, Skids. He was also a performer in his punk rock band. Many people around the world referred to him as the new Jimi Hendrix because of his guitaring skills. However, in December 2001, a member of Big Country was found hanging in his hotel room in Hawaii. It was reported that he passed away by hanging himself with an electrical cord from a pole in the wardrobe.

Jonathan Brandis

The actor from America began his professional life as a child model. Later, he transitioned to acting in films, television shows, and commercials. One Life to Live, The NeverEnding Story II: The Next Chapter, seaQuest DSV, Stephen King’s It, and Outside Providence are some of his work credits. In November 2003, the actor was found hanging by a rope in his house in LA. Immediately, he was sent to the hospital and after one day, he tragically died from the injuries he sustained from hanging. It was reported that he was 27 years old at that time.

Jason Raize

The actor and singer from America was known around the world for appearing in the Broadway stage musical version of The Lion King as Simba. However, Raize’s professional life came to an abrupt end when he committed suicide. In February 2004, he went missing and after some time, a missing person’s report was filed. Later, his dead body was found by the police personnel hanging from the shed of a property. He was 28 years old at the time when he lost his life.

Norman Dinky Diamond

The celebrity was born in England and was popular for being a drummer of the band, Sparks. He played during the time when the band was very successful and contributed to the albums, Indiscreet, Propaganda, and Kimono My House. However, after leaving the music industry, in 2004, Diamond committed suicide by hanging himself from the loft of the ceiling in his home after getting drunk. It was reported that he got fed up with his noisy neighbors who used to sleep all day, play loud music at night, and argue loudly in the street. Also, he joined a job that he hated and left the one he liked.

Lee Eun-Ju

Lee Eun-Ju is another actress who has lost her life by hanging. The South Korean celebrity was known for her performances in films such as The Scarlet Letter. However, due to severe depression and mental illness, the actress took away her own life by slitting her wrist and hanging herself. The dead body of Eun-Ju was found in her apartment. The family of the actress revealed she was suffering from Insomnia due to the explicit scenes she did in the film, The Scarlett Letter. At the time of her death, Eun-Ju was just 24 years old.

Jung Da Bin

The South Korean actress was famous around the world for featuring in the show, Cats On The Roof. In the year 2000, she made her acting debut in the film, The Legend of Gingko. However, in February 2007, Bin died by hanging herself with a bath towel in his boyfriend Lee’s bathroom. His boyfriend revealed that he took her to his home because she got very drunk with her friends at a bar and was very depressed because of no work and the imprisonment of her former manager. Also, he revealed that she was maliciously attacked on social media for her appearance.

Chris Benoit

The professional wrestler from Canada was another famous personality who died by hanging. Benoit had a long 22-year wrestling career during which he worked for several promotions and earned the names, The Rabid Wolverine and The Crippler. However, in June 2007, the wrestler committed suicide by hanging himself after murdering his wife and son. Upon the arrival of the police, it was discovered that he killed both of them in a period of 3 days and hanged himself on his lat pulldown machine.

Mark Speight

The television presenter was born in England and was famous around the world for being the host of the kids’ art show, SMart. Also, he is known for presenting Beat the Cyborgs, Name That Toon, On Your Marks, Insides Out, Eat Your Words, and History Busters. However, in April 2008, he committed suicide by hanging himself from the roof of MacMillan House. After discovering the dead body, Speight’s death was caused by hanging and it was ruled as suicide.

Choi Jin-Sil

The well-known actress from South Korea was popularly known as The Nation’s Actress. Season of Storms, Jealousy, Star in My Heart, My Love, My Bride, North Korea’s Southern Army, and The Letter are some of her work credits. However, in 2008, Choi Jin-Sil was found dead at her house in Seoul. The police personnel ruled her death as a suicide and revealed that she had killed herself at midnight by hanging herself. The actress was 39 years old at the time of her demise.

Kurt Demmler

Kurt Demmler was a famous songwriter from Germany who worked with many renowned bands. Also during the peaceful revolution against the East German communist government, he was an active participant. In 2009, he was accused of se*ually abusing and molesting 6 underage girls between 1995 and 1999 during the castings for a female pop group. However, on the day of trial, he committed suicide by hanging himself in his prison cell in Berlin. At the time of his demise, Demmler was 65 years old.

Lucy Gordon

The English model and actress is famous for appearing in many films and television shows including Perfume, Spider-Man 3, Serendipity, The Last International Playboy, Brief Interviews with Hideous Men, The Four Feathers, and Gainsbourg. However, in May 2009, the well-known actress took away her own life by committing suicide. The dead body of Gordon was found hanging by an electrical wire in the apartment she shared with her partner. Also, she left two suicide notes. She was just 28 years old at the time of her demise.

Alexander McQueen

From 1996 to 2001, the British fashion designer was known for being the chief designer at Givenchy. Also, he was famous for custom-fitted high-end designs or haute couture. However, in February 2010, the body of Alexander McQueen was found by his housekeeper hanging at his London home. The medical officials were called and they ruled it as a suicide. Also, an amount of cocaine, sleeping pills, and tranquilizers were found in his system. Further, it was revealed that he took his life just eight days after his mother died.

Gary Speed

The professional football player and manager was born in Wales. He is popular around the world for bringing a positive turnaround in the performance of Wales national football team, when he was the manager. Also, he helped the team in their future successes. However, after appearing on the BBC One show, Football Focus, Gary Speed committed suicide. The next day in the morning, the dead body of Speed was found hanging by his wife in the garage of his home. At the time of his death, he was 42 years old.

Charlotte Dawson

The television personality was known for being the host of Getaway and a judge on Australia’s Next Top Model. However, in February 2014, Dawson committed suicide by hanging herself. The dead body of the celebrity was found by her real estate agent in her Woolloomooloo home when he arrived at the property to inspect it before the sale. At the time of her death, Dawson was just 47 years old.

Gia Allemand

The actress and model from America was also a reality TV contestant who rose to prominence by participating in Bachelor Pad and The Bachelor: On the Wings of Love. However, the professional career of Allemand was cut short when he suddenly passed away by hanging herself. On 14th August 2013, Ghost Trek: The Kinsey Report actress committed suicide by hanging herself in her home in New Orleans. She was 29 years old at that time. Also, it was reported that she initially attempted suicide by hanging herself with a vacuum cleaner cord.

L’Wren Scott

The model and fashion designer from America also worked as a renowned stylist. She is known around the world for styling stars such as Julia Roberts and Madonna. However, the professional career of Scott came to an end when she committed suicide. In March 2014, the celebrity was found dead by her assistant at her home. It was reported that Scott suffered from severe depression due to which she hanged herself. At the time of her death, she was 49 years old.

Robin Williams

Another American celebrity who has lost his life by way of hanging is Robin Williams. He was an actor and comedian who began his stand-up comedy career during the mid-1970s in LA and San Francisco. Mork & Mindy, Good Will Hunting, Good Morning, Vietnam, and Dead Poets Society are some of his work credits. However, in August 2014, the actor was discovered dead in his home. It was revealed that he tragically died because of asphyxia due to hanging. His death was ruled as suicide by the authorities.

Simone Battle

The singer and dancer from America was also an actress who began her professional life by starring in Everybody Hates Chris and Zoey 101. Also, she is famous for giving the audition for the American version of The X-Factor. However, on 5th September 2014, the multitalented celebrity was found hanging in her bedroom closet. It was revealed that the actress was suffering from severe depression because of financial issues due to which she committed suicide. She was just 25 years old at that time.

Lil’ Chris

The singer-songwriter and actor, Lil’Chris gained international stardom when he appeared in Rock School, a Channel 4 series. What’s It All About, Lil’Chris, Checkin’ It Out and We Don’t Have to Take Our Clothes Off are some of his work credits. However, in March 2015, the body of the singer was found by a friend hanging at his Lowestoft home. After the paramedics arrived, the death was ruled as suicide by hanging. At the time of his death, Lil’Chris was just 24 years old.

Aaron Hernandez

Aaron Hernandez was a former football player from America who played as a tight end in the NFL. In the 2010 NFL draft, he was drafted by the New England Patriots as the 113th overall pick. However, in April 2017, the star athlete committed suicide just 5 days after he was acquitted of the murder charges of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. The body of the player was found hanging with bed sheets from the window in his cell. At the time of his death, Hernandez was just 27 years old.

Chris Cornell

The American musician was widely known around the world for being the lead vocalist, primary lyricist, and rhythm guitarist for the bands, Audioslave and Soundgarden. Also, as a solo artist Cornell contributed to many movies. However, in May 2017, the body of the musician was found in the bathroom of his hotel room. He was discovered with an exercise band around his neck and blood coming out from his mouth. By the official authorities, the death of Cornell was ruled as suicide by hanging.

Kate Spade

The American fashion designer was also an entrepreneur who co-founded and co-owned the brand, Kate Spade New York. The company initially only sold handbags but later extended to clothing, jewelry, eyewear, and fragrances. However, in June 2018, the dead body of the celebrity was found hanging by a red scarf in her Manhattan home by her housekeeper. Upon the arrival of the police, Spade’s death was ruled as suicide, and a suicide note was found.

Stan Kirsch

Another celebrity who has tragically passed away by hanging himself is Stan Kirsch. He was an actor, director, acting coach, and screenwriter. At the age of 4, he got his first acting opportunity in a television commercial. For playing the character of Richie Ryan in Highlander: The Series, the actor is well-known. However, in January 2020, Kirsch was found hanging in his LA home. The coroner’s office ruled his death as suicide by hanging.

Jason David Frank

The mixed martial artist from America was also an actor who was widely known for playing the role of Tommy Oliver in the Power Rangers. Also, when he was young, he worked as a child model. However, the professional career of Frank was ended when he committed suicide by hanging himself. In November 2022, the actor’s body was found hanging in a hotel room. His wife, Tammie, reported that he was suffering from some mental health issues and severe depression.