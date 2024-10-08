8 Words of Wisdom from Dumbledore

Every single character in the fantasy series J. K. Rowling’s Harry Potter was beloved in their own way, with fans having their personal favourites. One of the iconic characters of the series is the headmaster of the wizarding school Hogwarts, Professor Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore, who was also the founder and leader of the Order of the Phoenix. When you picture Dumbledore, you get a picture of an old man with a long white beard, gray robes and a floppy hat.

Dumbledore was one of the most powerful and beloved characters of the series. This favorite headmaster’s philosophical, wise and witty words would always inspire the students, especially the hero of the series beyond the world of magic.

Initially, Richard Harris played the role of Professor Dumbledore wonderfully. But after Richard’s death, Michael Gambon took over the role and impressed the audience in his own way.

Whenever there were sad or confusing things happening around them, Dumbledore would always know the right words to comfort them. Here are some of the words of wisdom from Dumbledore- the quotes about love, life, death, dreams, friendships and more, that will inspire you to discover magic in your life.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

“It takes a great deal of bravery to stand up to our enemies, but just as much to stand up to our friends.”

“The truth. It is a beautiful and terrible thing, and should therefore be treated with great caution.”

“To have been loved so deeply, even though the person who loved us is gone, will give us some protection forever.”

“Fear of a name increases fear of a thing itself.”

“To the well-organized mind, death is but the next great adventure.”

“As much money and life as you could want! The two things most human beings would choose above all — the trouble is, humans do have a knack of choosing precisely those things that are worst for them.”

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

“It is our choices, Harry, that show what we truly are, far more than our abilities.”

“He’ll never be gone. Not as long as those who remain are loyal to him.”

“I will only have truly left the school when none here are loyal to me.”

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

“Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.”

“The consequences of our actions are always so complicated, so diverse, that predicting the future is a very difficult business indeed.”

“For in dreams, we enter a world that is entirely our own. Let them swim in the deepest ocean or glide over the highest cloud.”

“You think the dead we loved truly ever leave us? You think we don’t recall them more clearly in times of great trouble?”

Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire

“Curiosity is not a sin … but we should exercise caution with our curiosity. Yes, indeed.”

“Face the choice between what is right, and what is easy.”

“it is my belief that the truth is generally preferable to lies.”

“We may come from different places and speak in different tongues, our hearts beat as one.”

“You place too much importance… On the so-called purity of blood! You fail to recognize that it matters not what someone is born, but what they grow to be!”

“Dark and difficult times lie ahead. Soon we must all face the choice between what is right and what is easy.”

“Differences of habit and language are nothing at all if our aims are identical and our hearts are open.”

“Understanding is the first step to acceptance, and only with acceptance can there be recovery.”

“Numbing the pain for a while will make it worse when you finally feel it.”

“We are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided.”

“I sometimes find, and I am sure you know the feeling, that I simply have too many thoughts and memories crammed into my mind.”

“No spell can reawaken the dead, Harry. I trust you know that.”

Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince

“It is important to fight and fight again, and keep fighting, for only then can evil be kept at bay though never quite eradicated.”

“Age is foolish and forgetful when it underestimates youth.”

“We must try not to sink beneath our anguish, Harry, but battle on.”

“People find it far easier to forgive others for being wrong than being right.”

“Have you any idea how much tyrants fear the people they oppress? All of them realize that one day, amongst their many victims, there is sure to be one that rises against them and strikes back!”

“Killing is not so easy as the innocent belief.”

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows

“Words are, in my not-so-humble opinion, our most inexhaustible source of magic. Capable of both inflicting injury and remedying it.”

“Those who are best suited to power are those who have never sought it.”

“Do not pity the dead, Harry. Pity the living and above all, those who live without love.”

“Where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.”

“Of course, it is happening inside your head, Harry, but why on Earth should that mean that it is not real?”

“Those who, like you, have leadership thrust upon them, and take up the mantle because they must, and find to their own surprise that they wear it well.”

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

“Youth cannot know how age thinks and feels, but old men are guilty if they forget what it was to be young.”

“We can’t choose our fate, but we can choose others. Be careful in knowing that.”

“Wit beyond measure is man’s greatest treasure.”

“Indifference and neglect often do much more damage than outright dislike.”

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

“They were great men, with huge flaws, and you know what—those flaws almost made them greater.”

“We cannot protect the young from harm. Pain must and will come.”

