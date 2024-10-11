Some of these wrestlers left their mark on the wrestling world long after their careers ended. They were not only known for their immense strength but were also widely popular because of their personas, higher emotional quotient, and interesting career progressions. Here are the 20 strongest wrestlers in WWE of all time.

Mark Henry

Mark Henry is famous for not only his physical strength but also his emotional control when it comes to wrestling. A combination like this is rare to find in athletes now.

In 2013, he garnered much attention when he faked his retirement and gave a speech. This was only to challenge John Cena for the WWW Championship. In A&E’s ‘Biography: WWELegends’, his career is highlighted in detail, and his journey is explained through Strongman competitors, Olympic and wrestling.

Mark Henry has mentored some famous wrestlers like Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. Remaining true to his passion, Mark Henry has a very humble personality and stays grounded about his achievements although he has had quite a significant impact on wrestling.

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is a former UFC heavyweight champion. He is known for his exceptional strength, from the time of his debut, to gaining fame in WWE, to NFL and finally his rise to the top in UFC history.

Lesnar is known for his physical strength. It is remarkable to witness him easily lifting and tossing opponents who may seem smaller than him and his actions can never go unnoticed!

Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle is known for his exceptional strength and for having an athletic body. He has won an Olympic gold medal even with a broken neck which shows his determination for wrestling. Due to this he has gained massive respect in wrestling history.

When it comes to his power, it in unmatchable to anyone of his opponents as Kurt Angle can dominate anyone in the wrestling ring.

Hulk Hogan

In the 80’s era, Hulk Hogan garnered a lot of attention and fame with 94 rating in WWE 2K24. Hogan rose to popularity by winning six WWE titles, which not less than iconic matches. This also included his win against Andre the Giant in WrestleMania III, a win that made history. He also had some challenging rivalries with Randy Savage and The Ultimate Warrior, which put Hogan in spotlight in the wrestling industry.

Although Hogan faced a lot of controversies due to backstage politics, he still remains one of the most legendary wrestlers in the wrestling world.

Andre the Giant

Andre the Giant, as the name suggests was 7’4″ tall and weighedmore than 500 pounds. His physical appearance garnered a lot of attention in the ‘70s and ‘80s. Andre was born with acromegaly, which he used to dominate his opponents with. He remained undefeated for almost 15 years. He is also famous for his role in ‘The Princess Bride’, as a giant.

His rivalry with Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania III gave him more fame and he was the first-ever wrestler to be an inductee for WWE’s Hall of Fame in 1994.

The Big Show

The Big Show’s real name is Paul Donald Wight II. Who was born on February 8, 1972. Wight has won the world champion title seven times, including the WCW World Heavyweight Championship title twice, the WWF/E Championship title twice, the ECW World Championship title once, and the World Heavyweight Championship title twice again.

Paul Wight II is called the Big Show and also the Giant because he is 7 feet tall and has a powerful physical appearance, making him an intimidating figure in the wrestling world.

Wight is the only wrestler to have won all four of the world’s most prestigious titles. He also holds titles for the WWE International Championship, the WWE United States Championship, and the WWE Hardcore Championship.

Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman is known for his destruction in the wrestling ring. He uses his strength to flip an ambulance while Roman Reigns was in the ring. He has also superplexed Big Show that the ring collapsed which displayed his strength and his powerful force.

His notable career highlights include a Royal Rumble historic performance, and his win in Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36. Despite his injuries, Strowman’s passion never failed. He came out stronger and has always managed to create chaos with his presence in the wrestling ring.

Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon has moved the wrestling world not only with his win but his intellect too. He has turned WWE into a massive business by incorporating entertainment in sports with the collaboration of famous celebrities. He has faced many challenges throughout his tenure, like steroid scandals and was also faced with a lot of competition from WCW. However, to eradicate this he used controversial content to create storylines and shift the narrative to something else.

McMahon also launched a football league known as XFL, but after its failure he rebranded WWF as WWE back in 2002. McMahon is the executive chairman of WWE, making him one of the most influential figures in the wrestling world.

The Undertaker

Mark William Calaway, better known as The Undertaker is known for his intimidating persona in the ring. He is giant like Brock Lesnar, Kane and Mark Henry and has given a challenging time to his opponents.

His physical attributes dominate in the ring as he showcases immense strength, making him WWE’s most influential figures.

In the WWE theme, The Undertaker created a funereal atmosphere which makes his presence earie. He ended his career in 2020 but is considered immortal in the wrestling world.

The British Bulldog

One of WWE’s strongest stars, “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith began his career as a teen in England, training with his cousin Dynamite Kid. They gained fame as The British Bulldogs in WWE, winning the Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 2.

Post split from Dynamite brought Smith’s career to new heights. He returned to WWE in 1990 and won the SummerSlam in 1992. He beat Bret Hart to it and bagged the International Title.

The British Bulldog passed away in 2002 but left his mark as one of the strongest WWE wrestlers and his face was added to the WWE Hall of Fame.

Claudio Castagnoli

Claudio Castagnol built his career in WWE and AEW purely through strength, resilience and skill.

Unlike other WWE wrestlers, he was criticized for lacking stamina, but his unmatched strength and technical abilities won over the audience who became loyal fans.

After years of hard work, Castagnoli captured the Ring of Honor World Championship in 2022. Castagnoli believes in outperforming himself and making a legacy of being an elite and powerful wrestler.

Scott Steiner

Born in 1962, Scott Steiner is a well-known wrestler who was famous during his time in WCW.

He often teamed up with his brother, Rick and the duo was dubbed as The Steiner Brothers and was a part of the nWo.

Steiner debuting in 1986 and excelled in his career by become a three-time world champion. Thus winning titles in WCW, WWA and WWC.

Before taking up professional wrestling, he was an amateur wrestler at the University of Michigan. Thus he went on to compete in WWF/E, ECW, and TNA.

Rick Rude

Rick Rude was born in 1958 and was a famous American Wrestler. He was known for competing in WCW, ECW and the WWF during 1980s and the 1990s.

His chiseled physique, charismatic persona and immense strength bagged him the title of the “Sexiest Man Alive.”

A four-time World Champion, he won titles like the WCW International World Heavyweight and WWF Intercontinental Championships.

He later joined the D-Generation X and had memorable fights with fierce wrestlers like Jake Roberts and The Ultimate Warrior. Unfortunately, Rick Rude had to retire after sustaining a serious injury in 1994.

Big E

Big E got the well-deserved stage name with the “big” because he could deadlift a car. From college days, Big E was a force to be reckoned with since he excelled in school wrestling and college football. Thus it’s no surprise that he dominates in WWE, where he won the NXT and Intercontinental Titles.

Moreover his charismatic personality helped him win over The New Day and they became record-breaking Tag Team Champions.

After being drafted to SmackDown, Big E captured the Intercontinental Title, won Money in the Bank in 2021, and cashed it in to win the WWE Championship.

Tony Atlas

A former bodybuilder, Tony Atlas was a trainer in in the wrestling industry. He cemented his name on the WWE Hall of Fame and was dubbed the African-American Superstar.

Known as “Mr. USA,” Atlas excelled in bodybuilding and powerlifting before debuting in 1974.

During his career he made history by being the first African-American team with Rocky Johnson to win the World Tag Team Championship in 1983.

He also competed in Puerto Rico, Texas and WCW. Thus, getting his place in the hall of fame 2006. He is known for his inspirational journey of rising from poverty to fame with grace.

John Cena

John Cena is one of the most memorable faces of WWE. He has expanded his career magnanimously to become a 16-time World Champion, a New York Times best-selling author, and a record breaking Make-A-Wish philanthropist. He was also the torchbearer for WWE for almost two decades.

John Cena won over his fans with his ruthless aggression in his debut match against Kurt Angle. He later became the “Doctor of Thuganomics” and finally won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania only at 21.

Known for his “Hustle, Loyalty, Respect” mantra, Cena has defeated legends like The Rock and Brock Lesnar, excelled in Hollywood, and set Make-A-Wish records with over 600 visits, embodying the message “Never Give Up.”

Cesaro

Cesaro is famously dubbed as “The King of Swing.” He was banned from the European rugby sport because of his excessive aggression, but he used that to become a fan favorite wrestler in WWE.

Cesaro has established himself as the ruthless wrestler who fight using innovative techniques. His achievements include United States Championship, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and multiple Tag Team Championships with partners like Tyson Kidd, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Sheamus.

Cesaro is strong because he keeps pushing his limits and has an unmatched stamina that makes him a winning force in WWE.

The Great Khali

The Great Khali, has a massive 7 feet frame and weighs 347 pounds, it’s no surprise that he’s one of the strongest wrestlers in WWE.

He is the first superstar from India to have amassed global fame in the wrestling world. His strength, stature and brooding looks give him an intimidating aura. Khali took on top stars like The Undertaker, John Cena, and Shawn Michaels.

The Great Khali rose to the elite ranks after he won the 2007 Battle Royal, where he was given the title of the World Heavyweight Champion.

He also has immense star power, thus he appeared in quite a few Hollywood and Bollywood movies. He finally retired in 2017 and started training wrestlers in India.

Batista

Batista, known as “The Animal,” rose to WWE fame by taming his own wild past. Despite a rough childhood marked by violence, he pursued his dream of becoming an athlete.

Training under Afa, Batista quickly gained traction in wrestling and joined WWE in 2002. His career highlights include six World Heavyweight Championships, two Royal Rumble victories, and a fierce rivalry with Triple H. After a brief return in 2014, Batista retired following a final match at WrestleMania 35. Yet he remains a force to be reckoned with in the wrestling world!

Omos

Omos is a Nigerian giant with a height of 7 feet, three inches. He is one of the strongest wrestlers in today’s era. He was paired with AJ Styles and dominated the Raw Tag Team Championships effortlessly. They’re winning However, when they lost to RK-Bro, the winning duo parted ways. Now fighting alone and only using MVP’s guidance, Omos causes massive destruction in the ring and has also taken down strong opponents like Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar.