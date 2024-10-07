43 Celebrities Who Lived 100 Years

These days, living to be 100 is quite an achievement, especially when individuals accomplish significant accomplishments in their lives. While our generation has witnessed less of this, many well-known celebrities have reached this remarkable milestone. From iconic actors to legendary musicians and athletes, these celebs have lived long lives and made a significant impact in their fields, inspiring others. They prove that age is just a number. Take a look at some of the famous centenarian celebrities.

Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter, the oldest of the six living former US presidents, recently became the first former president to turn 100. Born in 1924, Jimmy celebrated his 100th birthday on October 1, 2024. He is best known for being the 39th president of the United States, serving from 1977 to 1981.

Gloria Stuart

Gloria Stuart’s Hollywood career spanned more than 70 years. The actress continued to work in her 90s before retiring in 2004. Her big moment was when she played Old Rose in James Cameron’s Titanic, earning her an Oscar nomination at 87, which made her the oldest-ever acting nominee. Gloria celebrated her 100th birthday on July 4, 2010, but passed away a few months later, on September 26 due to respiratory failure in Los Angeles.

Eva Marie Saint

Eva Marie Saint, a retired film actress with a career spanning nearly 80 years, rang in her 100th birthday on July 4, 2024. Born in 1924, she remains one of the few stars from Hollywood’s Golden Age. In an interview with People, the former actress shared that she doesn’t feel like she’s 100 years old and continues to enjoy walks, watch baseball and spend quality time with family and friends.

Bob Hope

Known as the king of American comedy for decades, Bob Hope turned 100 in May 2003. The legendary comedian, famous for his rapid-fire delivery of jokes and one-liners, passed away just two months later, on July 27, due to pneumonia, in California. His career spanned nearly 80 years, during which he hosted the Academy Awards more than any other person, a remarkable 19 times! He even entertained military personnel between 1941 and 1991, and was given the honorary title of veteran of the Armed Forces for his extensive work.

Dolores Hope

Dolores Hope, a singer and wife of actor Bob Hope, received numerous honors throughout her lifetime for her work. She celebrated her 100th birthday with her friends on May 27, 2009 and passed away from natural causes on September 19, 2011, at the age of 102.

Kirk Douglas

Kirk Douglas, known for his roles in the 1960 film Spartacus, was an Oscar-nominated actor and father of actor Michael Douglas. The Hollywood icon, celebrated his milestone birthday on December 9, 2016, along with his family and friends. He suffered a severe stroke in 1996, and died at the age of 103 from natural causes.

George Burns

Another legendary comedian George Burns, known for his long career, continued working until the end. In addition to being an actor, he was a bestselling writer who published a book 100 Years, 100 Stories. Just a few months after celebrating his 100th birthday, George passed away from heart failure on March 9, 1996.

Ellen Albertini Dow

Ellen Albertini Dow, who began her acting career in the 1980s, was known for her guest appearances on Seinfeld and The Wonder Years. She became a household name with The Wedding Singer, in which she played the role of the rapping granny. The actress passed away due to pneumonia on May 5, 2015, just a year after turning 100.

Norman Lear

Norman Lear was known for tackling serious issues through humor in his sitcoms and revolutionized prime-time television with shows like Maude and All in the Family to name a few. The remarkable storyteller celebrated his milestone birthday on July 27, 2022, but passed away on December 5, 2023 due to cardiac arrest.

Glynis Johns

Glynis Johns was an iconic actress of the 1960s, best known for her role of Mrs. Banks in Mary Poppins and for her Academy Award nomination for her performance in The Sundowners. On October 5, 2023, Glynis celebrated her 100th birthday. She passed away on January 4, 2024 due to natural causes.

Iris Apfel

Iris Apfel became an overnight fashion icon in 2005 when the Metropolitan Museum of Art displayed her extensive fashion collection. She was considered one of the great icons in 20th-century fashion. The world-famous fashion icon celebrated her 100th birthday on August 29, 2021. She passed away at the age of 102 in Florida on March 1, 2024.

Caren Marsh

Caren Marsh was known for being Judy Garland’s dance double in The Wizard of Oz. She is one of the last living actors from Hollywood’s Golden Age. The stage and screen actress turned 104 in April 2023.

Janis Paige

Janis Paige’s Hollywood career spanned nearly 60 years. She was among the last living stars from Hollywood’s Golden Age. The star of Broadway’s The Pajama Game celebrated her milestone birthday on September 16, 2022. She died of natural causes at the age of 101 in Los Angeles on June 2, 2024.

Elisabeth Waldo

Elisabeth Waldo is the oldest living celebrity today. The composer-violinist, who had an impressive musical career, celebrated her 106th birthday on June 18, 2024.

Ray Anthony

Ray Anthony is a retired bandleader and the last living member of the Glenn Miller Orchestra. Ray celebrated his 102nd birthday on January 20, 2024.

Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, who was also named Elizabeth, passed away in 2002 at the age of 101. She was suffering from a chest cold. The Queen mother was the first member of the British royal family to reach the age of 100.

Beverly Cleary

Beverly Cleary was one of the most successful and most beloved children’s authors in America and had won several literary awards for her work. The author celebrated her 100th birthday in 2016, and passed away in 2021 at the age of 104.

Grandma Moses

Grandma Moses was known for her pastoral landscape paintings. On the occasion of her 100th birthday, New York honored her with “Grandma Moses Day.” She passed away at the age of 101 on December 13, 1961, reportedly due to hardening of the arteries.

Connie Sawyer

Connie Sawyer, who had a Hollywood career spanning over eight decades, celebrated her milestone birthday on November 27, 2012, and was still working. Known as the Clown Princess of Comedy, Connie died of a heart attack on January 21, 2018, at the age of 105 in California.

Irving Berlin

Irving Berlin was regarded as one of the greatest American songwriters of the 20th century. During his six-decade career, he wrote several songs including, 15 for Hollywood and 20 for Broadway. The popular songwriter’s 100th birthday on May 11, 1988, was a special concert held in his honor at Carnegie Hall, which was also broadcast on CBS television. On September 22, 1989, Irvin passed away in his sleep, at the age of 101 in New York.

Olivia De Havilland

Olivia De Havilland, who is best known for her film Gone with the Wind, won Academy Awards for her performances in To Each His Own and The Heiress. She also won multiple Golden Globe Awards and two Oscar awards for Best Actress. She was honored by The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, on her 100th birthday, on July 1, 2016. The British-American actress passed away due to natural causes at the age of 104 on July 26, 2020.

David Rockefeller

The Rockefeller family’s David Rockefeller was the oldest living member of its third generation. The banker and philanthropist turned 100 in 2015 and passed away in his sleep from congestive heart failure on March 20, 2017, at age 101.

Norman Lloyd

Norman Lloyd had a successful career that lasted for almost 100 years. The Emmy-nominated actor turned 100 in November 2014, and his final film Trainwreck was released in 2015. Regarded as the longest-lived male actor from Classic Hollywood, he passed away in his sleep on May 11, 2021, at the age of 106.

Diana Serra Cary

Diana Serra Cary, known as Baby Peggy, was one of the three prominent American child stars from the silent film era in Hollywood, and appeared in over 150 short films. She was also known as the Million Dollar Baby. The world’s last living child superstar of the silent film celebrated her 100th birthday on October 29, 2018. Diana passed away on February 24, 2020. She was 101.

Bruce Bennett

Bruce Bennett was an Olympic silver medal-winning athlete, who later changed his name from Harold Herman Brix to pursue his acting career in Hollywood. In his career, he had worked with several top actors of his time. The actor and athlete, who turned 100 on May 19, 2006, sadly passed away less than a year later, on February 24, 2007, due to complications of a broken hip.

Marsha Hunt

Marsha Hunt appeared in several movies in her career spanning over eight decades. She became active in the humanitarian work after she was blacklisted in Hollywood during McCarthyism in the 1950s. She turned 100 in October 2017, and passed away due to natural causes on September 7, 2022 at the age of 104.

Louise Currie

Louise Currie appeared in almost 40 films. In 1941’s Adventures of Captain Marvel, she appeared as Captain Marvel. The Citizen Kane actress retired in 1956 and sadly passed away at the age of 100 on September 8, 2013.

George Abbott

The multi-talented star George Abbott won multiple Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize for his work in his career spanning eight decades. The unchallenged master of Broadway remained active past his 100th birthday. George died of stroke in his sleep at the age of 107 on January 31, 1995, in Florida.

Louise Rainer

Louise Rainer was the first actress to win multiple or consecutive Academy Awards and was the longest-lived Oscar recipient. The German-born actress celebrated her 100th birthday in London in 2010. She passed away due to pneumonia at the age of 104, just 13 days before her 105th birthday, in London.

Mary Carlisle

Mary Carlisle enjoyed popularity in the 1930s. The blue-eyed blonde appeared in over 60 films and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960. The actress passed away on August 1, 2018 at the age of 104.

Irwin Corey

The stand-up comedian and actor Irwin Corey was best known for his long-running act as The World’s Foremost Authority. His career spanned for about eight decades, showcasing his unique comedic style. Known as “Professor” Irwin Corey in the comedy circuit, he passed away at the age of 102 on February 6, 2017.

Herb Jeffries

Herb Jeffries, who was known for his baritone voice, was a singer who performed both jazz and pop music before becoming an actor. Herb, who earned fame as a singer with Duke Ellington, celebrated his milestone birthday on September 24, 2013. The African-American cowboy crooner passed away due to stomach and heart ailments on May 25, 2014.

Claire Du Brey

The brown-eyed brunette Claire Du Brey, who appeared in over 200 films in her four-decade film career, passed away just a month before her 101st birthday on August 1, 1993.

Will Barnet

Will Barnet, who was known for his elegantly stylized portraits, turned 100 on May 25, 2011. The visionary artist passed away due to cardiac arrest on November 13, 2012 at the age of 101.

Hal Geer

Before entering the entertainment industry, Hal Geer served as a combat cameraman during World War II. He started his career at Walt Disney and moved to Warner Bros. After working as an animator and editor on Looney Tunes, he became the head of Warner Bros Animation in 1980 and retired in 1987. Hal passed away on January 26, 2017, at the age of 100.

Carla Laemmle

Carla Laemmle, the niece of Universal Pictures studio founder Carl Laemmle, was a silent movie actress, who appeared in 17 films. Known for her role in The Phantom of the Opera, she was the last surviving actress from the film. The actress, who celebrated her 100th birthday on October 20, 2009, passed away from natural causes on June 12, 2014 at the age of 104.

Hal Roach

Hal Roach, who was considered a pioneer in film comedy, was known for launching the careers of several comedians like Harold Lloyd and Laurel & Hardy. Hall passed away just two months shy of his 101st birthday on November 2, 1992.

Helen Shaw

Helen Shaw, who began as a writing coach, decided to pursue acting. Although she began her acting career late, at the age of 82, she became popular with her roles in films like Twilight Zone and Parenthood. The actress died on September 8, 1997, a month and a half after her 100th birthday.

Doris Eaton Travis

Doris Eaton Travis was a part of famous troupe of chorus girls known as the Ziegfeld Follies, performing on Broadway and in film. She was the last living member of this troupe. Doris died of an aneurysm, a month after her final performance on May 11, 2010, at the age of 106.

Ace Parker

Ace Parker, an early football player, won the NFL MVP award in 1940 and was honored in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1972. He played in the MLB in the 30s and after his retirement, he went on to become a coach of Duke’s baseball team. The oldest member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame passed away on November 6, 2013 at the age of 101.

Milt Gaston

Milt Gaston was the first centenarian player for the MLB to have played for at least 10 years. The right-handed pitcher died in his sleep on April 26, 1996 at the age of 100.

Louise Tobin

Louise Tobin was a popular big-band singer in ‘30s and ‘40s. The vocalist with Benny Goodman’s orchestra passed away on November 26, 2022 at the age of 104.

Eve Curie

Eve Curie was a writer and journalist. She won the National Book Award for Non-Fiction in 1937 for her work on her mother’s biography Madame Curie, which was later turned into a movie. Eve died in her sleep on October 22, 2007, at the age of 102.