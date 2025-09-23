Tom Holland suffers concussion on Spider-Man set

By Nagarathna
Tom Holland Rushed To Hospital After Accident at Spider-Man Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day actor Tom Holland was rushed to hospital after he got injured on the London set while performing a stunt for the Sony and Marvel Studios movie. Following the Friday, Sept. 19 incident, production paused for about a week as a precaution.

As per Deadline, he sustained a mild concussion during a stunt. The outlet also reported that the actor attended a charity event this weekend with co-star and fiancée Zendaya.

However, Rolling Stone reported that no other individual was affected by the incident. The source also mentioned that the actor was treated and released the same day. Sources close to the production also revealed that Tom will take a break “as a precaution” but is expected to resume filming within a few days. Early-week scheduling meetings were planned to adjust the shoot.

Image Courtesy of abc7NY

Before the filming began in Scotland, Tom had said that he was excited to film on location after Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) was shot entirely on soundstages during the Covid pandemic.

Tom was quoted by the portal as saying, “Now, we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow and we’re gonna use the streets of Glasgow to build this massive set-piece that we’re putting together. So it’s gonna feel like making [2017’s] Spider-Man Homecoming again. It’s been such a long time since I’ve done it, it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air, and I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we’re putting together.” (sic)

Initially, Sony announced the release date of Spider-Man: Brand New Day as July 24, 2026, and later revealed the title at CinemaCon in March. The release date was then pushed back one week to July 31, 2026.

The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton with producers Amy Pascal and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige returning. Zendaya is back as MJ, while Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas have joined the cast, though their roles have not been revealed yet.

