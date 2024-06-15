Tom Brady Girlfriend’s History Explained

In 2004, the NFL quarterback began dating actress Bridget Moynahan following a brief relationship with Tara Reid. After Brady moved on with Gisele Bündchen and the couple split up, they welcomed a son named John “Jack” Edward Thomas Moynahan in 2007.

Brady and Bündchen Wedding

Brady wed Bündchen in 2009, and the two of them produced a daughter named Vivian Lake Brady and a son named Benjamin Rein Brady. When her husband played for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the supermodel was a strong supporter of him. However, after Brady announced his retirement from the NFL via social media in February 2023. The declaration came exactly a year after Brady announced his retirement in 2022, only to change his mind 40 days later. Rumors started to circulate that the couple had been having problems for several months.

Brady and Bündchen made their separation public just before their divorce became official in October 2022. After his divorce, Brady was unjustly associated with Kim Kardashian and Reese Witherspoon, but there is a lack of concrete evidence to confirm their relationship. Who had never met Brady and had filed for divorce from her husband, Jim Toth, in April 2023. When rumors about Brady and Kardashian initially surfaced in March, the quarterback’s agents refuted any romantic involvement.

Kardashian on Tom Brady Dating Rumours

When Kardashian appeared on stage at Netflix’s The Greatest Roast of All Time, she clarified that she and Brady were never romantically involved.” Brady was connected to another possible romance in July 2023 after he was seen cuddling up in his car with model Irina Shayk. Though it’s unknown where their connection stands, a source told PEOPLE at the time that the former NFL star and the Russian model were in touch for a few weeks.

Here is a look at Tom Brady’s dating history, which includes his romance with Irina Shayk and his long-term partnership with Gisele Bündchen.

Tara Reid

According to reports, the University of Michigan alum and Tara Reid had a brief relationship around 2002..

The American Pie actress hinted that their time together will only be brief, but she hasn’t disclosed any specifics. In a 2014 interview with Australia’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show, she was asked about Brady and said he is rather attractive.

In 2022, Reid mentioned their affair once more in passing in an interview with NBC Sports Boston. He’s a genuinely polite and pleasant man and they had a great time.

Bridget Moynahan

Early in 2004, Brady and Bridget Moynahan were first connected. Following Brady’s New England Patriots triumph over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII, the actress from Sex and the City made her public debut early. Sports Illustrated reports that she was the first person to arrive at the celebration.

Following their joint appearance at the Ermenegildo Zegna flagship store opening in New York City two months later, they began routinely attending events to support one another. Prominent red carpet events included the 2006 Met Gala, the 2005 Vanity Fair Oscars party, and the 2004 premiere of Moynahan’s film I, Robot, starring Will Smith.

The pair confirmed their breakup in December 2006, having dated for three years. A representative for Moynahan told PEOPLE that they amicably ended their relationship several weeks ago. Brady went on with Bündchen after that, but Moynahan revealed in February 2007 that she was expecting her ex’s child, who was over three months along.

Bündchen Gisele

Just before Christmas 2006, Brady and Gisele Bündchen went on a blind date, arranged by friends. They clicked almost away; the former quarterback told WSJ Magazine that his friend’s call telling Brady to get in touch with Bündchen “changed my life.” In January 2007, they formally announced their relationship.

In a 2015 interview, Bündchen disclosed to Charlie Rose of CBS This Morning that she had contemplated divorcing Brady in February 2007 after learning of Moynahan’s pregnancy. Bündchen and Brady remained together. They got engaged in January 2009 after displaying PDA during the 2008 Met Gala. The couple exchanged vows once more in a grandiose wedding at Bündchen’s Costa Rican residence in April after getting married in a small ceremony in Santa Monica, California, a month later.

On December 8, 2009, the couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Benjamin Rein Brady. On December 5, 2012, their daughter Vivian Lake Brady was born at home, just like her older brother.

After 13 years of marriage, Brady and Bündchen made their divorce formal public on October 28. A few hours later, PEOPLE verified that the couple had finalized their divorce. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel claimed in a statement that she “has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart” and that their split was friendly.

Shayk Irina

Brady’s next romantic partner was a subject of intense conjecture after his divorce from Bündchen. Following multiple unverified rumours of alleged relationships, it seems Brady has gotten close to model Irina Shayk.

After spending an evening together, Brady and Shayk were first seen together in late July 2023, when they were spotted cuddling in his vehicle. According to Page Six, on Friday night, the two went back to Brady’s Los Angeles residence after the former NFL quarterback picked Shayk up at Hotel Bel-Air. The model was spotted leaving the next morning, and Brady later picked her up again on Saturday afternoon.