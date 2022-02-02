Tom Brady Has Announced His Retirement After 22 Seasons And Seven Super Bowl Victories! Read All About It Here

After a long and successful career, it seems like Tom Brady has decided to bid goodbye to football. Even though his journey is sadly coming to an end his legacy will always live on. But why has Tom Brady taken his decision? Are there any medical conditions or has he enjoyed enough of his time? To know more continue reading the article!

For the 22 seasons of football that he has participated in Tom has a total of seven Super Bowl victories under his belt! Which is quite impressive. The retirement news came following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the Los Angeles Rams last weekend. Sources are saying that Tom has now decided to focus on the next chapter of his life. Which means that was his last match!

Reasons for his retirement

People have different views on his retirement. But it is believed that he has decided on retirement to focus on his family and health. The reason why this news broke out so abruptly is that Brady did not want any drama before he played his “farewell match”.

Of course, there have been a number of rumors surrounding his retirement and Tom Brady’s team is working strenuously to make sure that the fans do not get a wrong impression. Don Yee who happens to be his agent said while talking to media: “I understand the advance speculation about Tom’s future,” Yee said in a statement. “Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what’s being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon.”

The Buccaneers still were hoping that they could convince Brady to play for one more year. But they were asking for a lot of courses! Their reaction to Brady’s retirement has been quite confusing. Chris Godwin and Mike Evans first tweeted showing their love and support for Tom Brady’s decision but later both of them deleted their tweets.

Brady’s views on his retirement seem very confident. It looks like he thought for quite some time before making such a huge decision. In his words:

“I’ll know when I know, I think for all of us, you know, we can all decompress a bit. It’s been six straight months of football. Every day is consumed by day in and day out football. And I think now it’s just some time to spend some time with my family and spend some time with my kids.”

The star has played for seasons spanning three decades. Now as the journey is coming to an end we must embrace it and wish Tom Brady all the best for his future!

Back to 15 Official Trailer Released by Netflix Premiering on February 25th