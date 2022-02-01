Back to 15 Official Trailer Released by Netflix Premiering on February 25th

Back to 15 is a Brazilian coming-of-age television series created by Janaina Tokitaka. Basically, a novel of the same name by Bruna Vieira inspired the adaptation. Dainara Toffoli and Vivi Jundi directed the series.

In February 2022, many teen shows and films will be available on the streamer, but the main show you should look for is Back to 15. Therefore, to get you ready for the Netflix release of the show, we’ve provided the release date, cast, synopsis, trailer, and more. Read on for more information!

Netflix will release the teen show on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. Pacific/3:00 a.m. Eastern Time. So, what are you waiting for, mark your calendars because many highly anticipated releases are coming up in February, such as Inventing Anna, Sweet Magnolias season 2, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, A Madea Homecoming, among others? It would be a shame for you to miss them!

Back to 15 Cast Who’s Going To Be a Part of The Show?

Anita is Maisa Silva

Amanda Azevedo in the role of Luiza

As a grown up Luiza, Mariana Rios

As adult Anita, Camila Queiroz

Carol (Klara Castanho)

The adult version of Carol will be Yana Sardenberg

Joao Guilherme as Fabricio

Bruno Montaleone plays Fabricio as an adult

Caio Cabral in the role of Henrique

Vânia is played by Luciana Braga

Anthony Carrara as Joel

Gabriel Stauffer as an adult Joel

Vinicius Pedro as Cesar

Gabriel Wiedemann plays Eduardo

Paulo Mucheroni

As Douglas, Lucca Picon

Back to 15 Plot

In the story, a woman named Anita, 30 years old and unhappy, accidentally returns to the past. When Anita wakes up as a 15-year-old teenage girl, she makes it her mission to fix the lives of everyone around her.

Back to 15 Trailer is it Out yet?

Yes, the trailer for the upcoming season is out already, and you can watch it here.

So, are you ready for a dose of some romantic and kinky teenage action? Grab your popcorn, folks because the show is going live on 25th February.