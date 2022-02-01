Back to 15 Official Trailer Released by Netflix Premiering on February 25th

Back to 15 is a Brazilian coming-of-age television series created by Janaina Tokitaka. Basically, a novel of the same name by Bruna Vieira inspired the adaptation. Dainara Toffoli and Vivi Jundi directed the series.
In February 2022, many teen shows and films will be available on the streamer, but the main show you should look for is Back to 15. Therefore, to get you ready for the Netflix release of the show, we’ve provided the release date, cast, synopsis, trailer, and more. Read on for more information!
Back to 15 Release Date When is it Coming Out?
Netflix will release the teen show on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. Pacific/3:00 a.m. Eastern Time. So, what are you waiting for, mark your calendars because many highly anticipated releases are coming up in February, such as Inventing Anna, Sweet Magnolias season 2, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, A Madea Homecoming, among others? It would be a shame for you to miss them!
Back to 15 Cast Who’s Going To Be a Part of The Show?
- Anita is Maisa Silva
- Amanda Azevedo in the role of Luiza
- As a grown up Luiza, Mariana Rios
- As adult Anita, Camila Queiroz
- Carol (Klara Castanho)
- The adult version of Carol will be Yana Sardenberg
- Joao Guilherme as Fabricio
- Bruno Montaleone plays Fabricio as an adult
- Caio Cabral in the role of Henrique
- Vânia is played by Luciana Braga
- Anthony Carrara as Joel
- Gabriel Stauffer as an adult Joel
- Vinicius Pedro as Cesar
- Gabriel Wiedemann plays Eduardo
- Paulo Mucheroni
- As Douglas, Lucca Picon
Back to 15 Plot
In the story, a woman named Anita, 30 years old and unhappy, accidentally returns to the past. When Anita wakes up as a 15-year-old teenage girl, she makes it her mission to fix the lives of everyone around her.
Back to 15 Trailer is it Out yet?
Yes, the trailer for the upcoming season is out already, and you can watch it here.
So, are you ready for a dose of some romantic and kinky teenage action? Grab your popcorn, folks because the show is going live on 25th February.
