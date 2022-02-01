MLB The Show 22 launching on Nintendo Switch on April 5th

MLB The Show made its debut on Xbox last year and is now coming to Nintendo Switch. On April 5th, MLB The Show 22 will release on PlayStation4, PlayStation5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Additionally, MLB The Show for Nintendo Switch will feature full cross-platform progress and cross-save functionality. Moreover, it will also support online multiplayer between PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch.

Cover Athlete

This year, Shohei Ohtani is the cover athlete who hit 46 home runs and racked up 100 RBIs in 2021. A brand strategist at Sony’s San Diego studio, Ramone Russell, says that the Japanese baseball star is the only natural choice for MLB The Show 22’s cover.

After seeing MLB The Show arrive on the Xbox last year and previously playing the game on the PlayStation. Nintendo Switch owners will be delighted to hear that it is coming to the system. “We’re all very excited to welcome new players to the storied franchise,” says Russell.

Ohtani is your cover athlete! #MLBTheShow22 pic.twitter.com/eUvPqAyuTW — MLB The Show 22 News (@MLBTheShowNews3) January 31, 2022

Price Details

Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PS4 standard editions of the game cost $59.99. For the Xbox Series X/S and PS5, the standard edition will cost $69.99. Furthermore, those upgrading from a PS4 to a PS5 will need to purchase the digital edition in order to take advantage of a $10 upgrade offer.

MLB The Show 22’s collector’s editions will be announced later this week and will include access to both last-gen and current-gen versions of the game. Additionally, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to purchase MLB The Show 22 on day one.