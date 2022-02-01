Turning Red: Release Date, Characters, Storyline, And Some More Updates!

Pixar made waves with their latest movie “Luca”. Its hype hasn’t even calmed down yet but the platform has already announced its new project “Turning Red”. And it is suspected to be even better than Luca in terms of story and character development.

It is an American animated comedy that will hit the screens soon in 2022! The movie has already suffered a lot due to the lockdowns and Covid 19, but finally, Pixar has promised a smooth path for it. To know more about the upcoming film continue reading the article.

Disney and Pixar both have collaborated on this project. No wonder why fans are so excited about it. Moreover, as it is a movie for kids, the family can bond over it. Domee Shi is serving as a director and this movie will also mark the debut of her new career. The studio which has worked on Turning Red has previously worked on other blockbuster animated films as well. So, we know that the movie is in safe hands!

The plot of the movie has a message for all; adults and children alike. The movie serves a similar message to Domee’s previous projects. It derives inspiration from East Asian culture and “family” is the main theme. Pixar has announced the official release date and has also released the trailer but still, we only know a limited amount of information regarding the movie. But whatever is relevant has been mentioned below.

The movie falls in the genre of “coming of age” and the screenplay for it is co-written by Domee and Julia Cho. The characters have renowned voices behind them! Apparently, Sandra Oh and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan both have made the final cut! It will be a delight to see them working on a project together.

Turning Red is scheduled to release on 11th March 2022! The movie will be released on Disney+ as well but it will go for a theatrical release too. However, sadly we are not sure if the latter will be possible due to the new Omicron variant which has yet again disturbed a lot of schedules.

Cast and Characters

The main characters and the voices behind them for “Turning Red” are:

Rosalie Chiang as Meilin “Mei” Lee

She’s the main character, a 13-year-old girl! One strange thing about her is that she transforms into a gigantic red panda whenever she gets stressed or elated. This unusual transformation is due to her ancestors’ complicated relationship with red pandas. Unfortunately, after ages, she has to suffer now. The main plot will revolve around Meilin Mei Lee.

Sandra Oh as Ming Lee

Like every Pixar (and Disney) mother Ming Lee is also an overprotective one who resorts to strict measures in order to keep her daughter safe and sound.

Ava Morse as Miriam

She is Lee’s friend whose distinctive feature is her braces!

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Priya

She is another one of Lee’s friends. However, she is the least lively out of all three. But certain events can spark her joy. It will be interesting to experience her character development in the movie.

Hyein Park as Abby

She is one of the three friends of Lee.

Orion Lee as Jin Lee

As the surname suggests, he is Mei’s father.

Wai Ching Ho is Mei’s grandmother.

Tristan Allerick Chen is Tyler, Mei’s classmate.

Addie Chandler as Devon, Mei’s secret crush.

Other important voice actors (but their characters are still unknown) include:

Jordan Fisher

Josh Levi

Topher Ngo

Finneas O’Connell

Grayson Villanueva

James Hong

Lori Tan Chinn

Lillian Lim

Mia Tagano

Sherry Cola

Sasha Roiz

Lily Sanfelippo

Plot

The original synopsis for Turning Red reads:

“Mei Lee is a 13-year-old girl who is torn between being her mother’s obedient daughter and the chaos of her youth. As if that were not enough, when she gets too excited, she turns into a big red panda.”

The story is about Mei Lee who has a strange disorder of turning into a red panda whenever she gets overstimulated. To some, this might seem like a superpower but for her, it becomes a problem. Especially when she has to live with a mom who never stops criticizing her and scolding her every now and then. But the poor girl has now become immune to this issue, she has excelled in the art of calming her nerves.

In this journey of hers, Mei realizes that there is no good in bottling up her emotions to just appease the people around her. No matter how much she’ll try no one will ever be fully satisfied. So, why not enjoy life as per your own terms even if it means that you’ll have to turn into a red panda!

Trailer

You can now stream the trailer for “Turning Red” on YouTube! Make sure that you clear the date on your calendar to stream the film with your family.