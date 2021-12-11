Tiny Pretty Things Season 2 Renewed or Cancelled?

It’s been almost a year since Netflix aired Tiny Pretty Things, a teen ballet drama that shows not only the beautiful graceful side of the dancing world but also the dangers that lie within it. So, after all this while, has Netflix greenlit Tiny Pretty Things Season 2, or has it been canceled?

The first season got lots of mixed reviews. While some viewers binge-watched the 10 episodes season 1 had to offer happily, others quit watching the show midway.

This makes us wonder whether Netflix decided to go with the show and give it another try via Tiny Pretty Things Season 2 or are they just going to let this one go. So, if you are wondering this and more, continue reading.

Tiny Pretty Things Season 2 Release Date

Based on the same name book by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton, Tiny Pretty Things season 1 had a lot going on in terms of drama. The show received a rating of 52% on Rotten Tomatoes as critics disliked the number of sex scenes the season had for a teen show.

They thought it was inappropriate and not required at all. Some even thought that the sex scenes were pulling the show away from the plot and distracting viewers from the mysteries that the show had.

With all this going on, the team at Netflix has been quiet regarding season 2. But, Brennan Clost who was a part of season 1 as Shane has spoken up regarding the show’s progress in a recent youtube video.

And this news isn’t good for fans who have been waiting this long to hear about Tiny Pretty Things Season 2. Close has shared in his video that the show was quietly canceled by Netflix.

Brennan Close and His Youtube Video Regarding Tiny Pretty Things Season 2

Close recently spoke up about season 2 of Tiny Pretty Things. He informed everyone that the show had been canceled. Additionally, he even shared why no one from the cast, crew, producers or directors has said anything about it. He said:

“Netflix told us they were not going to announce it because the way that Netflix content works is that it is evergreen on their platform. It will stay up forever on Netflix.

They didn’t want to take away from the discoverability….If people know that a show isn’t coming back for a second season, more often than not they’re going to choose not to watch it. They don’t want to get attached.”

Furthermore, he clarified that this was the same reason that everyone on the project decided to stay quiet. He also added that all the actors including himself loved working on the show and were happy to be a part of it.

He mentioned how his role as Shane has played an important role in his career. But unfortunately, there will be no Tiny Pretty Things Season 2.

Plot

Tiny Pretty Things Season 1 plot revolves around an elite dance school set in Chicago, Archer School of Ballet. It showed the shocking fall of Cassie, the star ballerina, from the roof.

It also showed the theories that came along with her fall as some believed it was an accident while others thought it was all planned to remove her. After all, her injury results in her spot being available for grabs, and who wouldn’t love that.

Then the plot gets more interesting as Cue Neveah joins the school. She changes the whole dynamic of the ballet school with her charm. However, Bette and the other girls aren’t very happy to see her rise. Because according to them, only they have the right to be the best at Archer.

If season 2 had been greenlit, it would have continued with the second book in the series written by Charaipotra and Clayton. However, since that’s not happening fans can read the book and find out what happens next.

And if you are interested in rewatching the series you can go and check them out on Netflix.