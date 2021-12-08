Comedy Albums by John Mulaney, Patton Oswalt Dismissed From Spotify Amid Royalties Battle

Recently Spotify had made a lot of changes in a lot of music albums. Some comedy albums by Tiffany Haddish, John Mulaney, Kevin Hart, Patton Oswalt, and a lot of other artists’ albums were removed. As the streaming service ruled out with the licensing industries who have better royalties for comedians and such artists.

All the comedians mentioned above along with a lot of other comedians such as Jim Gaffigan, Mike Birbiglia, Larry the Cable Guy, and also Bob Hope, Lucille Ball, and Don Rickles are active participants of the Spoken Giants, This group of creators are mainly focusing on building and maintaining a certain relationship only with the podcast authors, comedians, speechwriters, including all other such creators. And this is what their mission says.

Recently it was reported that the Spoken Giants was having a meeting with Spotify and also all other such platforms with all the royalties. All the comedians whose work is being streamed on all these platforms are getting paid for their comedies but not for writing those scripts. But in comparison to that, all the songwriters are paid for both.

Comedy Albums Will Be Kept Removed From Spotify Till the Issue Is Resolved

If we have an analysis of music and other media platform. Spoken word works are not well presented in front of this wide platform. And not all the artists are being paid for the works they are delivering.

As all the media platforms gain a lot of profit from running comedy, podcasts, along with spoken-word as mentioned by Spoken Giants’. However, when this agreement was not successful between the two, Spotify simply started removing many comedians and artists from having any business on Spotify. This started sometime near thanksgiving as reported by the wall street journal.

However, if we talk about Mulaney, in a total time frame of 20 years only 2 albums were released. One was released in 2009 called The Top Part. The second one has released in 2019 which was John Mulaney & The Sad Sack Lunch.

Although this album is still present on streaming services. Something similar was done for Patton Oswalt. He is a well-known member of Spoken Giants and is still now a part of the streaming service. His most recent work contains the Talking for Clapping released in the year 2017

As shared by the Ceo and co-founder of Spoken Giants Jon King, he mentioned that Spotify gives a wider platform to artists and also provides them with better exposure along with having so many audiences to show their work to And with this having those works taken down will be a big deal for every artist.

He further shared that there was not much to have before however now this platform is a big thing for everyone and where artists like Mulaney or Gaffigan have a lot of performances. Further adding that it finally makes sense to have a licensing business.

Spotify recently said to Wall Street Journal that every service has a certain amount of money for the content getting uploaded in the platform and they would love to keep on doing so. However, all the contents of comedians’ will not be issued until and unless this problem is solved.

