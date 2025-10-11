Tina Turner’s Son Ike Jr Dies at Age 67 After Health Battle

lke Turner Jr., the son of music legends lke Turner and Tina Turner, has tragically passed away at the age of 67.

Jacqueline Bullock, Tina Turner’s niece, confirmed the news in a statement to TMZ. The family member said that he died on October 4th, 2025, Saturday, at a hospital in Los Angeles.

In addition, she said that he passed away from kidney failure, and his health had been declining in recent years due to serious heart problems. Last month, he also suffered a stroke.

The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my cousin, Ike Turner Jr. Junior was more than a cousin to me, but rather a brother, as we grew up in the same famed household together. As the son of Tina and Ike Turner, from an early age, his talents were evident as there wasn’t an instrument he did not want to play. While he favored the drums early on, my aunt and his mother, Tina Turner, insisted that he break down his drum kit after each practice. This led him to favor the keys. Eventually, Junior would end up helping to run Bolic Sound Studios, the recording studios founded by his father, Ike Turner.”

She further added: “While he faced the same challenges that many of us have, he would become a sought after sound engineer, musician, and Grammy winner for Best Traditional Blues Album in 2007 for his father’s ‘Risin’ With The Blues.'”

She ended her statement by saying that the family is grateful for the support and condolences they have received and is asking for privacy at this time.

The couple divorced in 1978 after years of abuse and turmoil in their marriage. They raised four sons: Tina adopted lke Turner Sr.’s two children from a previous relationship with Lorraine Taylor, Michael, and lke Turner Jr. She was also the mother of Craig Raymond Turner, her son with Raymond Hill, and together with lke Turner Sr., she had one child, Ronnie Renelle Turner, who was born in October 1960.

In 2018, lke Turner Jr. revealed in an interview, “Tina raised me from the age of two. She’s the only mother I’ve ever known. But I haven’t talked to my mother since God knows when – probably around 2000. I don’t think any of my brothers have talked to her in a long time either.”

The “Proud Mary” singer died in May 2023, after battling a long illness, at the age of 83. lke Turner Sr., passed away in December 2007 at the age of 76 from a cocaine overdose.

Two of lke Turner Jr.’s brothers have died before him. Specifically, Craig died by suicide in July 2018, and Ronnie passed away from colon cancer in 2022, at the age of 62.

Afida Turner, lke Turner Jr.’s sister-in-law and the widow of Ronnie, honored him with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “REST IN PEACE IKE JR: U WAS AMAZING BROTHER IN LAW I M GLAD I SPEAK WITH U ON A PHONE BEFORE U GONE LOVE U RIP 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻.”

In June 2023, lke Turner Jr. was arrested in Alvin, Texas, for the possession of crack cocaine and tampering with evidence. When his mother, Tina, died, he was in jail because of this case.