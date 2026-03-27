Tiger Woods Arrested on Suspicion of DUI After Florida Rollover Crash

Tiger Woods was arrested Friday after a rollover crash on Jupiter Island, Florida, where authorities said his Land Rover overturned following an attempted pass on a narrow two-lane road near his home. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said Woods showed signs of impairment at the scene and was taken into custody on misdemeanor charges including DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. No injuries were reported.

According to law enforcement accounts cited by AP and Reuters, the crash happened around 2 p.m. when Woods tried to overtake a pressure-cleaning truck. Investigators said his vehicle clipped the truck’s trailer, veered off the road, and rolled onto its driver’s side. Woods was alone in the SUV and got out through the passenger side after the crash. The other driver was not injured.

Why Deputies Suspected Impairment

Authorities said Woods appeared impaired at the scene, but alcohol does not appear to have been the reason. Reuters and AP both reported that Woods tested negative on a breathalyzer, while Sheriff John Budensiek said deputies instead suspected impairment tied to drugs or medication. Woods later refused a urine test, which resulted in an additional charge under Florida law.

That detail matters because it changes the story from a routine crash report into a criminal case with potentially broader implications. At this stage, the public reporting supports only what law enforcement has alleged: that deputies observed signs of impairment, that alcohol was ruled out by breath testing, and that Woods refused further testing that could have clarified whether medication or another substance was involved. No final court finding has been made.

Another Serious Driving Incident in Woods’ History

This is not the first time Woods has faced major fallout from an incident behind the wheel. He was arrested in 2017 in Florida in a DUI case that he later said involved prescription medication, and he was seriously injured in a 2021 rollover crash in Los Angeles that left him with major leg injuries and led to a long recovery. Friday’s arrest adds another damaging chapter to a period in which his golf career has already been heavily shaped by surgeries, pain management, and limited tournament appearances.

Woods, now 50, remains one of the most accomplished golfers in history, with 15 major titles and 82 PGA Tour wins, but his recent competitive schedule has been sparse. Reuters reported that he had not confirmed whether he would play the 2026 Masters, while AP noted he has remained active through TGL and a leadership role connected to the PGA Tour’s Future Competition Committee. That context does not soften the arrest, but it does explain why the news immediately became bigger than a local crash story.

Reuters reported that Woods must remain in custody for at least eight hours before possible release, a standard part of DUI processing in Florida. The charges currently reported are misdemeanors, but the case will now turn on the formal legal process and any further evidence gathered by investigators. At the moment, the most important verified facts are straightforward: there was a rollover crash, Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI, alcohol was not detected on a breath test, and deputies say he refused a urine test.

For Woods, the immediate damage is not only legal. It is reputational. Another driving-related arrest revives questions that have followed him for years, especially whenever injuries, medication, and comeback attempts intersect. Whether this ends as a limited misdemeanor case or becomes something more consequential, it is already a significant setback for one of golf’s biggest names. That last point is an inference based on the scope of coverage and Woods’ public standing, not a legal conclusion.