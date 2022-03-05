‘Tiger 3’ to release on Eid 2023

Tiger 3 featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has finally got a release date. According to reports, it will be released on Eid 2023. Just like its previous season, it will again be featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Yash Raj Films will be backing up Tiger 3. Just like the previous movies, both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be working as spies.

This movie will be released across the globe on 21st April 2023, that is on the day of Eid. The movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The same was announced on Twitter. It is the fourth movie by Yash Raj whose release date has been announced this week. The release date of other movies that have been announced this week is Pathaan, Prithviraj and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

The tweet made by YRF regarding the same read, “Tiger. Ready.To.Roar.Again. In cinemas on Eid 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only on a big screen near you on 21st April 2023.”

Trailer

The trailer of Tiger 3 is still not out. However, in a social media post, the sneak-peak of the movie was shown. In the teaser of Tiger 3, Katrina Kaif could be seen doing some action movies. In addition to that, even Salman Khan was shown in the teaser. Nothing much is provided in the teaser apart from that.

Check official trailer:

Cast

The cast will involve Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif who will be playing the role of spies. In addition to that, even Emraan Hashmi will be joining the cast of Tiger 3 as an antagonist. Recurring casts of Tiger 3 have previously included Girish Karnad, Gavie Chahal and Siddhartha Basu.

Maneesh Sharma will be directing Tiger 3 and Aditya Chopra and Shridhar Raghavan will be writing the movie. Previously, Ek Tha Tiger was made on a budget of INR 75 crore which earned a box office revenue of INR 334 crore. Tiger Zinda Hai which was released on 22nd December 2017 was created with a budget of INR 210 crore and the box office revenue of the same was INR 565 crores.

According to reports, the cast and crew members of this movie were recently seen in New Delhi while working on the action-packed movie. After wrapping the movie sequence in Delhi, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi have returned to Mumbai. The filming of this movie also took place in foreign locations like Russia, Turkey and Austria. According to sources, Salman will be playing the role of agent Avinash Singh Rathore working in the Research and Analysis Wing. Katrina Kaif will again be seen playing the role of Zoya.

The first film of the franchise came into existence in 2012 and it was directed by Kabir Khar. The movie received a very positive reception and was declared a huge success at the box office collection. The second movie of the franchise named, Tiger Zinda was released back in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif appeared in the movie. The name of Tiger 3 is yet not known but it is directed by Maneesh Sharma. It will be interesting to see how Tiger 3 performs in the box office collection. The budget of the movie is still yet unknown. As the release date approaches, more information will be provided to the fans and we will be updating the same here. The only information that is confirmed now is the release date of Tiger 3 along with the crew members associated with it.