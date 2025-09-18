The Witcher Season 4 First Teaser Reveals Liam Hemsworth as Geralt

Netflix has recently released the first clip showing Liam Hemsworth taking over the role of Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher Season 4. Also, the streaming giant has officially announced that the fantasy drama’s fourth season will be hitting the screens on October 30, 2025.

Henry Cavill portrayed Geralt for Seasons 1–3 and announced his departure in Oct 2022; Netflix confirmed Liam Hemsworth would assume the role in Season 4.

In his farewell statement, Henry Cavill said, “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.“

The first teaser shows Geralt battling a skeletal wraith and gives the first listen to Hemsworth’s Geralt voice.

The Australian actor is absolutely thrilled to take Henry Cavill’s place. At the time of the announcement, he remarked, “Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

Netflix has also revealed earlier that the fourth season will be filmed with the show’s fifth and last season. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the show’s executive producer, said, “This is the beginning of a two-season journey for our family to finally reunite and be together, hopefully forever.”

Seasons 4 and 5 adapt Sapkowski’s remaining novels — Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow, and Lady of the Lake — to conclude the saga.” (The show adapts the books, not the games. The official description of the new season reads as, “After the Continent-altering events of Season Three, Geralt, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan) find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good.”

Just like the previous seasons, this season will also consist of eight episodes.

Cast Members of The Witcher Season 4

The confirmed cast members of The Witcher Season 4 are as follows: