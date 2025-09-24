The Pink Panther Actress Claudia Cardinale Dies At 87

Acclaimed Italian actress Claudia Cardinale, who is known for the films The Pink Panther, Once Upon a Time in the West and 8½ passed away on Tuesday (September 23, 2025) in Nemours, France. She was 87.

Claudia’s agent, Laurent Savry confirmed her death in an email to AFP/Associated Press on Wednesday (September 24, 2025). The cause of death has not been disclosed. Laurent also told AFP news agency, “She leaves us the legacy of a free and inspired woman both as a woman and as an artiste.”

Tributes to Claudia’s talent, beauty, and lasting influence on European cinema poured in after her demise, celebrating her remarkable legacy on screen.

In a statement late Tuesday, Italian Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli said, “With the death of Claudia Cardinale, one of the greatest Italian actresses of all time has passed away.” French President Emmanuel Macron said, “Claudia Cardinale embodied a freedom, a vision, and a talent that contributed significantly to the works of the greatest, from Rome to Hollywood, all the way to Paris, which she chose as her home. We French will always hold this Italian and global star in our hearts for the eternity of cinema.” Claudia has starred in more than 100 films and made-for-TV productions.

Claudia Cardinale incarnait une liberté, un regard, un talent qui ajouta tant aux œuvres des plus grands, de Rome à Hollywood, et Paris, qu’elle choisit comme patrie. Nous Français porterons toujours dans notre cœur cette star italienne et mondiale, dans l’éternité du cinéma. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 24, 2025

Claudia was born on April 15, 1938, La Goulette (Tunis), Tunisia,to Sicilian parents. In 1957, she won a beauty contest and was named the “Most Beautiful Italian Girl in Tunisia.” Before entering the beauty contest, she wanted to become a schoolteacher.

After winning the beauty contest, she bagged roles in films (like Goha, Girl with a Suitcase and The Leopard) in Italy, in the late 1950s and 1960s. She starred as herself in Federico Fellini’s Oscar-winning arthouse classic 8½ (1963), which went on to become highly influential in American cinema. She starred in The Pink Panther (1963) opposite David Niven, and went on to appear in several Hollywood movies.

Tired of Hollywood and unwilling to become a cliché, she returned to Italian and French cinema. She won two David di Donatello Best Actress awards: for Il giorno della civetta (The Day of the Owl, 1968) and for Luigi Zampa’s Bello, onesto, emigrato Australia sposerebbe compaesana illibata (A Girl in Australia, released 1971; award year 1972).

Claudia’s remarkable career was honored with numerous awards and honors. When she won the lifetime achievement at the Berlin Film Festival in 2002, she had said, “The fact I’m making movies is just an accident.” She further added, “I’ve lived more than 150 lives, prostitute, saint, romantic, every kind of woman, and that is marvellous to have this opportunity to change yourself. I’ve worked with the most important directors. They gave me everything.”

In 2000, Claudia was named a goodwill ambassador for the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization for the defence of women’s rights.