The Old Stories: Moses Sets Spring Premiere With First Trailer

Ben Kingsley’s next major screen role now has a trailer and a release window. Wonder Project has released the first official trailer for The Old Stories: Moses, a new three-part special starring Kingsley as Moses, and confirmed that it will premiere in the U.S. this spring through Wonder Project’s subscription on Prime Video, with a wider global rollout on Prime Video planned for a later date.

The new special is tied to the world of House of David, which gives the project a clearer identity than a standalone biblical drama announcement might have had. Rather than arriving as an isolated faith-based title, The Old Stories: Moses is being framed as a companion piece that expands the larger story world Wonder Project is building.

Kingsley leads the cast as Moses, while O-T Fagbenle plays Pharaoh. Current coverage also names Louis Ferreira, Anna Khaja, and Rada Rae among the supporting cast. The trailer leans into the expected scale of the Exodus story, with palace conflict, direct confrontation, and a tone that aims for something sweeping rather than small-screen modest.

What is actually confirmed right now is fairly straightforward. The Old Stories: Moses is a three-part special, its first trailer is now out, and its initial U.S. launch is set for spring 2026. What has not been announced yet is a specific premiere date, so it would be wrong to write as if the full release calendar is already locked in.

That distinction matters, because entertainment coverage often blurs the line between a release window and a fixed date. In this case, viewers know the project is coming soon, but not exactly when. For now, the trailer is doing the heavy lifting: it introduces Kingsley’s take on Moses, sets up the central conflict with Pharaoh, and makes it clear that Wonder Project wants this to feel cinematic in scale.

For audiences interested in biblical dramas, that will probably be enough to spark interest. Kingsley brings immediate weight to the role, and the trailer clearly aims to sell presence, scale, and familiarity. Whether that turns into a breakout streaming hit is still unknown, but the project has now moved beyond vague development talk and into something concrete viewers can actually anticipate this spring.