20+ Most Beautiful Actresses in the World

Beauty has always had a special place in our hearts, from the timeless charm of classic Hollywood icons to the dazzling allure of today’s stars. The gorgeous females are spread across the globe, whether they appear in our favorite TV shows as actresses, entertain us with their voices as singers, or are seen in magazines as models. However, though their professional lives are different, they share the same trait, and that is undeniable beauty. It’s impossible to create a definitive list of the most beautiful women because beauty is very diverse. However, we have gathered a list of celebrities who are considered the most beautiful around the world and are also celebrated for their unique qualities and achievements.

Zendaya

The American actress and singer who is amongst the most beautiful women around the globe is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, commonly known as Zendaya. The award-winning actress was also included in the list of the 100 most influential people in the world in the year 2022 and is widely praised for her distinctive roles. She has appeared in various films and shows, including K.C. Undercover, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and No Way Home. The actress is also currently the center of attraction due to her relationship with Tom Holland.

Ariana Grande

The next celebrity who tops our list of the most beautiful women around the world is the widely famous singer-songwriter and actress Ariana Grande. She is popular in the music industry for having a four-octave vocal range and also her signature use of the whistle register. She gained international recognition for her songs, Problem, Break Free, and Bang Bang. In addition to this, Ariana is also an actress who rose to notoriety for appearing in the Nickelodeon television series Victorious as Cat Valentine and its spin-off series Sam & Cat. Further, she is also the founder of R.E.M Beauty, a cosmetic and fragrance brand.

Lupita Nyong’o

The 41-year-old Mexican-Kenyan actress has won several awards and honors for her professional career, including an Academy Award and a Daytime Emmy Award. Lupita has appeared in many movies and shows, including Black Panther, 12 Years a Slave, Us, The 355, A Quiet Place: Day One, and many more. She has not only captivated the audience through her talent but also won the hearts of many because of her alluring beauty.

Jodie Comer

The English actress whose facial features have been regarded as the most perfect is Jodie Comer. The actress’ nose and lips have earned the tag of perfection, as she has topped the charts for her nose dimensions, lip shape, and eye position. The actress began her professional journey by appearing in an episode of The Royal Today. Further, she gained recognition for playing roles in My Mad Fat Diary, Doctor Foster, Killing Eve, and many more.

Emma Watson

Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson is an English actress who is widely regarded as one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood. She has appeared in many movies and shows but is best known for portraying Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series. The actress, who has now retired from acting, was loved by people around the globe for her enchanting looks and striking facial features.

Kim Kardashian

Kimberly Noel Kardashian, who is popularly known as Kim Kardashian, has captivated people worldwide through her beauty. Her facial features, including her chin and brow shape, are considered perfect. She is an American media personality, businesswoman, socialite, and actress who was listed in 2015 among the top 100 influencers. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is also the founder of KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance however, they were shut in 2022. Further, she founded SKIMS, a company specializing in shapewear and foundation garments.

Karolina Pisarek

Karolina Pisarek is a popular Polish actress, model, and social media influencer who has captivated people around the world through her stunning facial features. As an actress, she has made several appearances in 365 Days: This Day, The Next 365 Days, and Feel More Girls. Widely known for her striking beauty and charismatic presence, the multitalented celebrity has won the hearts of many.

Ivana Alawi

Ivana Alawi, the Filipino actress and model has lit up the entertainment industry with her beautiful face. She has gained recognition and frequently tops the list of the world’s most beautiful women. In addition to this, she is also the most subscribed YouTuber who is known for her online content including her vlogs which have contributed to her fame. Also, in 2021, Ivana Alawi was ranked fourth on TC Candler’s list of the 100 Most Beautiful Faces in the World.

Nana

The South Korean actress Nana, whose real name is Im Jin-ah, rose to prominence for appearing in the Netflix thriller Mask Girl and has also captivated her fans through her stunning looks along with her charming personality. Nana is also known for her roles in Love Weaves Through a Millennium, The Good Wife, Justice, and more. In addition to being an actress, she is also a famous model and singer who was a member of the K-pop girl group After School.

Lisa

Lalisa Manobal, who is popularly known as Lisa is a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK and has a stunning global appeal which has made her a household name. The rapper and dancer is considered one of the prettiest women in the world because of her striking beauty and charisma. As a professional singer, she gained recognition after releasing her debut single album Lalisa.

Lyodra Ginting

The Indonesian singer and actress, who became a widely recognised celebrity after winning the tenth season of Indonesian Idol is Lyodra Ginting. Further, she became the youngest Indonesian Idol champion at just 16 years of age. Her natural beauty and magnetic personality have made her one of the most admired women in the world.

Yael Shelbia

Yael Shelbia, whose real name is Yael Shelbia Cohen is a famous Israeli actress and model who has appeared in many different types of modelling campaigns. She has captivated her fans through her facial features and was named the most beautiful woman in TC Chandler’s list of Most Beautiful Women in the year 2020. Further, she has also modeled for KKW Beauty and is remembered for her grace and elegance.

Kate Beckinsale

At 50, Kate Beckinsale is admired for her timeless beauty and is considered one of the most beautiful actresses in the world. The English actress has appeared in many movies and shows and is mainly popular for her roles in period, romance, and action films. Further, the Last Days of Disco actress remains a global icon of beauty and elegance because of her radiant appearance.

Claudia Winkleman

The English television and radio presenter, who does not have an actual skincare routine and is still considered the most beautiful, is Claudia Winkleman, whose real name is Claudia Anne Irena Winkleman. The celebrity has presented several television shows, including Strictly Come Dancing and The Traitors. However, despite her professional career, she is considered the prettiest, though she has stated several times that she often goes to bed with makeup on.

Andrea Brillantes

Another Filipino actress and model who has a radiant appearance and has topped the list of most beautiful women is Andrea Brillantes. The 21-year-old actress began her career journey as a child actress when she was selected to appear in the comedy show Goin’ Bulilit. After receiving international recognition, the actress was selected for Annaliza due to her acting talent. Her talent played a significant role in her being chosen for the lead role in “Annaliza” in 2013.

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson, whose full name is Kate Garry Hudson, is an American actress who is also known in the Hollywood industry as the child of Bill Hudson and Goldie Hawn. She is regarded as one of the most beautiful women because she takes great care of her appearance and is dedicated to maintaining her radiant look. As an actress, she has appeared in Almost Famous, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and many more.

Naomi Scott

The English actress and singer who is famous for appearing on the Disney Channel series Life Bites is Naomi Scott. After this, she appeared in the musical film Lemonade Mouth, which made her more famous. The actress has made a name for herself in the Hollywood industry because of her elegance and charm. Further, her sophisticated style has earned her a special place in the entertainment industry, making her a widely loved figure both on and off-screen.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker is a renowned American actress whose professional career spans over 50 years in Hollywood. The award-winning actress was named among the 100 most influential people in the world in the year 2022. Despite this, she is one of the prettiest actresses in Hollywood whose enduring allure has proved every time that beauty truly knows no age.

Ella Ballinska

Another English actress who tops the list of most beautiful actresses in the world is Ella Ballinska, who is known for featuring in films such as Resident Evil and Charlie’s Angels. She is a standout star who is widely praised for her stunning looks and remarkable talent. Apart from acting in films and shows, Ella has also tried her hand at tech-house music production and DJing, which shows her versatility and passion for creativity.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie is a widely recognized Australian actress who has recently appeared in the film Barbie and is also known for playing Harley Quinn in the DC Extended Universe. In 2023, Margot Robbie was named the world’s highest-paid actress by Forbes. Along with her earnings, she is also regarded as one of the most beautiful actresses in the world because of her stunning appearance.

Eden Fines

Eden Fines is an Israeli actress and model who has captivated people everywhere through her elegance and grace. As a model, she has appeared in Cosmopolitan magazine several times. She successfully transitioned to acting and appeared in Bney Or and Mo’adon Layla. She became a household name after this because of her alluring beauty and striking personality.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon is an American actress and film producer who looks younger than her actual age. Known for her beautiful smile and vibrant energy, Reese looks much younger because of her timeless beauty. The 48-year-old actress has appeared in several shows and movies, including The Man in the Moon, Legally Blonde, Election, Walk the Line, and many more. Her impressive professional career which is marked by the portrayal of different roles, makes her a prominent figure in Hollywood.

Natalie Portman

The American actress who was born in Israel and started her professional journey in acting at a very young age is Natalie Portman. The actress gained international recognition and made appearances in Black Swan, May December, Thor: Love and Thunder, and many more. However, despite her acting career, Natalie is recognized for having the most perfect face and eyes. She is widely considered one of the most gorgeous women who is admired for her stunning features.

Camilla Bell

Camilla Bell is an American actress who, before starting her professional acting career, appeared in several television commercials. After she became a known face, she was selected to appear in Trapped Beneath the Earth, an NBC thriller. Since then, she has made several appearances in films and shows such as The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Practical Magic, Rip Girls, and many more. However, despite her successful career, she is often regarded as the prettiest woman due to her alluring beauty.

Emilia Clarke

Another English actress who has a charming presence and has often topped the lists of most beautiful actresses is the widely popular Emilia Clarke. She has won the hearts of her fans worldwide because of her captivating roles and radiant beauty. Emilia has appeared in several movies and shows but is mostly known for her part in the fantasy series Game of Thrones.

Nana Komatsu

Nana Komatsu is a very popular Japanese actress and model who radiates sheer charm and beauty. Her captivating facial features and enchanting presence have made her a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. She is widely known for her parts in movies such as Drowning Love, Silence, After The Rain, and many more. Further, she is also well-known in the fashion world because she became the House Ambassador of Chanel in the year 2015. She also represented the Fall/Winter 2023-2024 Ready to Wear collection of Chanel and became a household name.

Whitney Peak

The Ugandan-Canadian actress, who is predominantly known for portraying the character of Zoya Loft in the HBO Max revival of Gossip Girl, is Whitney Peak. The actress is also widely recognized for appearing in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Hocus Pocus 2. Whitney has an alluring and charming face due to which she became the face of Chanel’s Coco Mademoiselle.

Janine Gutierrez

Janine Gutierrez, whose full name is Janine Marie Elizabeth de Leon Gutierrez is a popular Filipino actress who is loved throughout the world for her beautiful face. However, her eyes and lips are regarded as nearly perfect by her fans. In 2022, the Filipino actress was ranked 51st on TC Candler’s list of the 100 Most Beautiful Faces in the World.

Liza Soberano

Filipino and American actress, Liza Soberano is known for starting her professional career as a teenager and successfully transitioning into a leading actress. She is widely known for her captivating beauty and talent and has become a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. She has starred in films such as Just The Way You Are, Everyday I Love You, My Ex and Whys, and more. Her enduring beauty has also made her one of the most beautiful actresses in the world.

Kimiya Hosseini

The 20-year-old Iranian actress has captivated the world through her beauty. She made her acting debut at the young age of nine by appearing in the Oscar-winning film A Separation. Since then, she has achieved international recognition and has also solidified her place as a well-known actress in the film industry. Despite this, she is seen as one of the prettiest actresses because of her charming facial features.

Jisoo

Kim Ji-soo, famously known as Jisoo, is a popular South Korean singer and actress who gained fame as a member of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. She recently released her debut single album, Me, in 2023 and has received widespread recognition. Aside from her career in music, she has appeared in the JTBC series Snowdrop, which shows her versatility. She is also considered one of the top beauties of South Korea due to her beautiful face.

Jade Webber

The American actress and model who achieved notable success at a very young age is Jade Webber, whose natural charm and radiant appearance have made her a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. Webber is widely known for appearing in movies including Color My Dreams, Moment, James The Second, Runaway, and many more. Further, because of her alluring beauty, she has been a part of campaigns for brands like H&M, Forever 21, Hudson, Ralph Lauren Chaps, and more.

Scarlet Johansson

Another American actress and singer who is known for having enchanting facial features is Scarlet Johansson. She has appeared in several movies and shows, but Scarlet is mostly known for playing the character of Black Widow in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Her looks and versatility have made her one of the most admired actresses in Hollywood.

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley is a popular English actress who has won several awards for her portrayal in independent and blockbuster films. However, she achieved notoriety for playing the character of Elizabeth Swann in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series. Besides her impressive career, the actress has some enchanting looks and facial features, which have made her one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood.

Jassita Gurung

The Nepalese-British actress, who is widely known for her timeless beauty and charisma is Jassita Gurung, who has appeared in films such as Lily Bily and Love Station. The actress has some stunning facial features which when combined with her talent, have won her a special place in the hearts of many fans around the world.

Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone is a 66-year-old American actress and former model who has proven every time that beauty can never be defied by age. Her charm and graceful presence have always inspired people, showing that true beauty only deepens with time. Throughout her career, she has played roles in Basic Instinct and its Part 2, Casino, Total Recall, and many more. Because of her exquisite professional career, she was also given a star in 1995 on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Hande Ercel

The Turkish actress Hande Ercel, who is loved throughout the globe for her beauty and charm, is widely recognized for playing the roles of Hayat Uzun in Aşk Laftan Anlamaz and Eda Yildiz in Sen Çal Kapımı. She also reached new heights in her career when she was selected to appear in Güneşin Kızları in 2015. This role marked a significant milestone in her professional career and rose her to prominence.

Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer is an American actress who has shown that beauty and charm transcend age. The award-winning actress was considered the most bankable star in Hollywood during the 1950s and 1960s. Her timeless beauty and elegance were featured in several movies such as Scarface, Grease 2, Batman Returns, What Lies Beneath, and more. Further, her presence in such films has left a lasting impression on the audiences.

Özge Yağız

Another Turkish actress and model who has stunned people around the world through her eternal beauty is Özge Yağız. She predominantly worked in the television industry after making her debut in the series Adını Sen Koy. After this, she starred in the romantic drama series, Yemin which made her a household name. Despite this, her natural charm has made her a standout figure in the entertainment industry.

Winona Ryder

Winona Laura Horowitz, who is popularly known in Hollywood as Winona Ryder, is an American actress who became famous for playing roles in different types of genres. Throughout her career, she has appeared in Beetlejuice, Heathers, Stranger Things, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and many more and her roles in these projects have made her a household name. Apart from this, she is also famous for having striking looks and enchanting beauty.

Ana de Armas

The popular Cuban-Spanish actress who started her professional career by appearing in a Cuban drama, Una Rosa de Francia, is Ana de Armas. She is also praised around the world for her graceful face and alluring looks, which have made her a beloved celebrity in the entertainment industry. The actress, when she turned 18, moved to Spain and was selected to appear in the famous drama El Internado.

Halle Berry

The American actress who started her professional journey as a model in Hollywood is Halle Berry, who is considered one of the most beautiful actresses in the entertainment industry because of her stunning looks and remarkable talent. Throughout her career, she has appeared in Catwoman, The Call, Moonfall, and more. Also, due to her enchanting looks, she has become a prominent figure in Hollywood who continues to win the hearts of her fans.

Freen Sarocha Chankimha

Freen Sarocha Chankimha is a widely-known Thai actress, singer, and model who showcased her acting prowess at a very young age. She began her acting career with the television shows So Fit and Secret Crush on You and after this, she earned a strong following and respect in the entertainment industry due to her remarkable talent. Despite her career, she is amongst the top beautiful actresses who have been loved worldwide due to their facial features.

Nicole Kidman

The Australian and American actress, Nicole Kidman has made a name for herself in Hollywood due to her diversified professional career. Throughout her career, she has appeared in Blue Little Lies, Expats, The Others, Eyes Wide Shut, and more. Alongside her professional career, she is amongst the top-ranked beautiful actresses who have achieved widespread fame.

Afra Saraçoğlu

Afra Saraçoğlu is a renowned Turkish actress who has become the center of attraction because of her stunning eyes and beautiful face. The 26-year-old actress and model has gained stardom for playing the character of Seyran Şanlı in the television show Yalı Çapkını. The actress is also known for appearing in İkinci Şans and Kardeş Çocukları. Her captivating allure and stunning beauty have continued to win the hearts of people around the world, establishing her as a popular figure.