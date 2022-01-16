The Mandalorian Season 3 Release Date May Be Sooner Than We Think, Leak Says

Star wars have a cross-generation appeal and are famous amongst all ages and do not have any geographical limits to their liking. Towards the end of the year 2020, we saw many announcements by the biggies including Marvel, Pixar.

Disney however was not far behind and announced various enticing shows for the viewers and the limelight was caught by the announcement of the prequel to the Star wars which is Mandalorian. This expansion of the star wars universe was not seen by many and the series has caught the fans with surprise since its inception in the year 2019.

It is in the news that Hayden Christensen most probably will return as Darth Vader in the much successful prequel, and we can’t keep calm.

We have been keeping our ears to the ground regarding all the updates of the show and have brought to you this rejoicing news that Mandalorian season is going to hit the Disney+ platform soon. So, grab some corns while we take you on a short tour of all the relevant details regarding the show.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Release Date

We had this presumption that the third season is supposed to happen around the last week of December 2021 that is around the most wonderful time of the year, Christmas. But what it turns out is that the said date referred to Boba-Fett, another spin-off of the Star Wars universe.

Lately, we have been witnessing various tweets from the likes of Carl weathers, etc. which have confirmed that the shooting for the third season began as early as October 2021 or maybe early than that.

From this and coupling the news from our sources, we expect the third installment to release in the first half of the year 2022.

Though Jon Fraveau, showrunner and executive producer, has made a promising statement that the show is “on schedule”.

This date is however prone to postponement, given the present pandemic conditions and the new variants of concern popping up. We hope that this does not create a matter of concern for the show and the show stays on schedule, as promised.

The Mandalorian season 3 plot:

The third season is expected to take off from the point where the finale of season 2 left off. In the finale of season 2, we saw that Mando left baby Yoda for the training of Jedi where he is to train with Luke skywalker. We take it that Mando will initially go on a journey alone but will initially be joined by Yoda.

We have another theory too, where we believe, that the makers have so far gone beyond the expectations of the fans in the two seasons but for the third installment, they are planning to go beyond the thoughts and imagination limits of the fans.

The makers are willing to make the show have a wider scope with respect to its characters. To be more specific, they are planning to go ahead with the decentralization of character-based storytelling. They most likely will be exploring various characters, themes, and timelines and proceed with the storytelling collectively as a story, rather than fixed on some characters in specific.

This conjecture of ours is substantiated by various interviews given by the makers, caste, and other members associated with the show. In one such instance, actor Giancarlo Esposito in one of his interviews said that:

“We’re living in a universe that is huge and [that has] so much to explore. So I think this show is going to start to lay the groundwork for the depth and breadth that’s going to come in season three and season four, where you’re really gonna start to get answers.”

Bryce Dallas further added to this conjecture of ours by saying that: “If you’re telling a story that is a biopic or something and there’s a bunch of characters that are smaller characters in that biopic, but you can go and read about all of them because they existed, and their lives are well-documented and whatnot, it’s only going to better inform the biopic that’s centering on the one character. Because you will have these fully fleshed out other characters that, even though it’s not centralizing on them, they’re a part of the narrative.”

The Mandalorian Season 3 Cast

There has been a lot of developments in the star wars universe and hence we believe that the star cast for the third season is expected to a substantial change and the change is more inclined towards including some notable faces for the third season. The expected cast for the third installment is as follows:

Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin

Sophie Thatcher

Carl Weathers

Katee Sackhoff

Rosario Dawson’s

We believe that some new faces from Boba Fett may also make their appearance in the Mandalorian Season 3. All these conjectures of ours will have their confirmation only after the third season releases. Till then let’s not sit straight and keep the guessing work keep us from the restlessness to watch the third season.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer/teaser

Since the shooting for the show has just started, we already have a show of the Star Wars universe running while we are writing this article. We do not expect any trailer/teaser of the third season to release anytime soon. Till then, go and update yourselves with all that is happening in the Boba Fett version and the previous seasons.

Keep checking this update for all the updates that are to follow regarding the show.