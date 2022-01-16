The Batman on Track for March Release Date Despite Omicron [updated]

Welcome back fa! Today we are here to discuss our all-time favorite movie, Batman. Even with so much issue with the Omicron variant, Batman is all set to be released in theatres on time. As said by the CEO Jason killer of Warner Media that Matt Reeves or we can say the Batman is all set to be released in the theatres on the 4th of March even after the latest updated news regarding the covid-19 Omicron variant.

As we already know, Sony has been delaying Marvel’s production of Morbius from the month of January to April. Along with this, fans of this movie are a lot worried about the after effect that will take place due to this Omicron variant.

In a recent interview by Puck news when asked if Warner Bros are planning on moving the movie dates for the show, Kilar said that they are fully aware of what is going on with omicron and they are very much concerned about it. As of now, they’re confident about the date of the release but they will observe the situation and take any action for it accordingly.

The Batman Release Date

Unlike other films of Warner Bros which were shared on all the streaming platforms on the exact date of the release in theatres in the year 2021. This year it won’t be the same, Batman is going to have a big theatrical release and it will stay in theatres for a period of 45 days before being released to any other streaming platform.

This will be followed by Warner Bros for all the movies that they are going to release in the year 2022. They will be following the 45-day theatrical release as planned and after that, It will be released on any other streaming platform. This pattern will also be followed for the upcoming expected Blockbusters that are the Flash and Black Adam.

It was recently confirmed by Kilar that The Batman is going to be available on all the streaming services from 19th April. Exactly on the 46th day of its release. Kilar further added that they are just planning on doing something like the old-time when movies used to get released on HBO directly after 8 to 9 months of the theatrical release.

He even said that Batman will be released on HBO Max on the 46th day and this is going to be a big change from the normal release time in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

The Batman was all set to be released last year on 25th June 2021. However, due to its sudden Hike in cases of covid-19, the movie got shifted to further till 1st October 2021 and as the cases were not settled in even till October last year Warner Bros again decided to change the date.

The movie is currently going to release on 4th March 2022. And we just hope that the movie gets released on the exact date however with such an increase in omicron cases it is most unlikely to be released.

The Batman Cast

The stars of Batman include Robert Pattinson’s original role along with other cast members which include Catwoman(by Zoë Kravitz), The Riddler (by Paul Dano), Penguin( byColin Farrell), Commissioner Gordon(Jeffrey Wright), and Alfred( by Andy Serkis).

The CO writer and director of the movie are Matt Reeves who had written these amazing and unique plotlines. He had also fought to have various characters and will also be showing Ben Affleck’s version of Batman in the upcoming movie the Flash which is going to be released in November.

Along with this, Batman said that they have no connection with the producer of DCEU Dylan Clark and further explained that Warner Bros is itself a big platform to explore various ways to use all the characters and their stories.

And they do not get involved in that further on it was it seemed that Mark was more interested in showcasing his character in all depth and gave the best of his performance.

Till then stay tuned with us for all such amazing updates about your favorite shows and favorite characters.

