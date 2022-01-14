In the Land of Leadale Episode 3 Release Date: Is it Officially Confirmed?

The release date and time for In the Land of Leadale episode 3 on Crunchyroll have been announced for the United States, United Kingdom, and the rest of the world, for both the English subtitled and Japanese dubbed versions (but not on Funimation or Netflix).

Here’s when the next In the Land of Leadale episode 3 will be released in PT, ET, GMT, CET, and other time zones.

Release Date for In the Land of Leadale Episode 3

The release date for In the Land of Leadale Episode 3 is Wednesday, January 19, 2022. You may also check the In the Land of Leadale Episode Release Date Schedule.

When Will In the Land of Leadale Episode 3 Be Released?

At 03:30 PM, In the Land of Leadale Episode 3 will be webcast. Every Wednesday of the week.

Where Can you Watch Movies in Leadale?

Crunchyroll has the original Japanese version with English subtitles for In the Land of Leadale. We recommend that fans watch from the authorized platforms in order to support the creators.

Premiere Date for In the Land of Leadale

The premiere date for In the Land of Leadale will be January 5, 2022.

Staff Specifics in the Land of Leadale

Directed by- Takeyuki Yanase

Written by- Kazuyuki Fudeyasu

Music by- Kujira Yumemi

Studio- Maho Film

Licensed by- Crunchyroll

Original network- Tokyo MX, SUN, KBS Kyoto, BS NTV, AT-X

Original run- January 5, 2022

Little About Episode 3

Cayna’s entrance into the fantasy realm is detailed in Episode 3 of In the Land of Leadale when she encounters the Guardian of the Silver Tower. Cayna awakens next to Lyt in the same bed, and Lyt is bewildered as to why Cayna is in agony. Cayna suffers from headaches and a hangover, and she pledges never to drink alcohol again.

When they hear the residents’ uproar, they hurried to the scene of the crime. The newest episode of The Land-of-Leadale dives into the mystery of the injured man who was observed laying on the street. Kanison was unresponsive when the Knights tried to rouse him up.

Cayna discovers the night she lands on another world that she has already visited. She talks to Lyt and Marielle approximately 200 years ago and learns about it. Cayna knows various occurrences and thinks about how the realm has changed over time.

Cayna travels through the forest and other communities with Lyt, where she encounters Mai, Lotto, Skargo, and Kart. Cayna also visited the adventurers’ guild to learn more about how it operates. But she was pleased that her magic book and that magnificent sage had always assisted her to learn about the surroundings.

Her entrance into the dream world had assisted her because she had been injured in the incident the night before and was hospitalized.

Canya subsequently meets the Guardian of the Silver Tower and learns why she was sent to another dimension. She also notifies the Silver Tower’s Guardian of the tasks she must complete and reveals her true strength

In the Land of Leadale Episode 2 Previously

Cayna then went on a date with Lyt, where she encountered Marielle and the rest of the group. She was surprised to see so many people gathering and anxious about the guy on the floor. Cayna inquires about the event, and Marielle informs her that a merchant on his way to the Royal capital was injured.

Marielle knew she’d freak out if she saw blood. According to Lotto, the merchants were assaulted by a troop of ogres in nearby woods. Kanison. Cayna employs Skill Search to learn that Kanison has been drugged. The knight doubts that this blond girl can save a dying man and feels that nothing can happen.

Cayna notices that Kanisoion only has 42 percent of his life remaining and realizes that the toxin was slowly but gradually eating Kenison’s life. She sits next to Kanison and activates Etra Skill: Double Spell, which she then uses on Cayna.

Cayna punctures Kanison’s wound and restores him with the Etra Skill: Double Spell. Everyone wonders whether God sent the deity to poison his body. Marielle had a hunch Cayna was out of the ordinary. Cayna also possesses the following Magic Skill: Nil Pa Nil: Everything is in order.

More About In the Land of Leadale

Keina Kagami is now on life-sustaining treatment following a horrific tragedy that put her in a coma. Leadale, a vr – based MMORPG, is her only hope for liberty. Keina’s life support system breaks unexpectedly, and she dies.

Leadale awaits her as she awakens from her slumber 200 years later. Chyna has recovered some of her lost powers and OP states, as well as come to know some of the other occupants of this world better. Some of the “children” she made during character creation, however, are also among the locals. It’s time for a fun story about a woman who has been transferred into a virtual environment and the individuals she meets along the way.