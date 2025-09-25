The Mandalorian And Grogu Trailer: First Peek At The Big-Screen Star Wars Saga

The Star Wars universe is returning to the big screen with The Mandalorian and Grogu. The first trailer for director Jon Favreau’s film starring Pedro Pascal as Mandalorian has been revealed.

In the trailer, Mandalorian and his adorable sidekick Grogu (Baby Yoda) meet Colonel Ward (Sigourney Weaver) and Rotta the Hutt (Jeremy Allen White), then clash with droids and towering creatures.

In a largely dialogue-free teaser set to Ludwig Göransson’s music, Mando and Grogu appear to broker a deal with Colonel Ward while Grogu cheekily uses the Force to swipe her food. The video also shows Baby Yoda riding with the Babu Frik group (the little alien was first introduced in the last Star Wars movie, The Rise of Skywalker). The trailer also features other quick shots, including one of the Hutts in an arena and AT-ATs walking along a snowy ridge.

The movie will officially launch the summer 2026 box office over Memorial Day weekend. The last Star Wars film released over Memorial Day weekend was Solo: A Star Wars Story in 2018.

The Mandalorian and Grogu will be the first Star Wars movie since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, which earned more than $1 billion worldwide despite receiving mixed reviews.

Jon Favreau, who brought the series to television, will direct the film. This will be his first directing project since 2019’s The Lion King.

Recently, Jon spoke about the film’s theme of parenting and how he hopes it will connect with fans. Jon was quoted by Screenrant as saying, “As Star Wars fans who are my age, who grew up with the original films, grow up and have kids of their own, I think it’s nice that there’s a hero that is going through what they’re going through. Just like when they were young they [could] relate to Luke Skywalker, now they can relate to Mando.”