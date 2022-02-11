The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: When and Where Can You Watch The Remake of ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’?

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will be getting a reboot. The very first trailer of the new show, Bel-Air is now available. With Bel-Air, the audience will be soon able to enjoy the retelling of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in a dramatic way.

Bel-Air will be produced by Will Smith and Morgan Cooper, while commenting on the same, Will Smith said that he was inspired to produce Bel-Air after watching a skit fan trailer on YouTube.

Bel-Air will be released on 13 February 2022. According to sources, the first three episodes of Bel-Air will debut at the same time, and therefore, the audience will have the freedom to binge-watch the first three episodes of Bel-Air. However, after that, new episodes will be released on a weekly basis.

Bel-Air: Cast

The cast of Bel-Air features Jabari Bank as Will, Adrian Homes as Uncle Phil, Cassandra Freeman as Aunt VivOlly Sholotan as Carlton, Coco Jones as Hilary, Akira Akbar as Ashley, Jordan L.Jones as Jazz, Simone Joy Jones as Lisa, and Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey.

The recurring cast of Bel-Air involves Karrueeche Tran, Duane Martin, Joe Holt, April Parker Jones, Scottie Thompson, and Charlie Hall.

Bel-Air: Streaming Platform

Audiences of the US will be able to enjoy Bel-Air on Peacock. NBCUniversal’s streaming service has a free ad-supported tier alo

ng with a premium subscription that features no advertisement and can be availed at a cost of $5 per month. The UK release of Bel-Air is still not confirmed. However, if it makes a debut in the UK, one will be able to watch Bel-Air on Peacock through Sky/NOW.

Bel-Air: Plot

Bel-Air is a dramatic retelling of the previous The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The story of Bel-Air is set in modern-day America. The story of ​​Bel-Air imagines The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new perspective. It will take a fresh but dramatic take on the complicated journey of Will from the streets of West Philadelphia

With the collision of the two worlds, the audience will be able to see the power of second chances while dealing with biases, emotions, and conflicts of the new world.

Bel-Air: Trailer

The first trailer of Bel-Air was released on 10 January 2022. The production companies of Bel-Air include Westbrook Studios and Universal Television and Peacock is the Original network. The trailer indicated that the show will deal with the themes of culture clash, class and privilege, and black masculinity. The Bel-Air is the retelling of the previous classic show.

Before watching Bel-Air, the audience can also enjoy the original hit series that is titled “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The show was first aired in September 1990 and it enjoyed six seasons. In the original show, Will as a teenager was seen surviving the upscale setting of his uncle and aunt’s house in Bel-Air. One can enjoy Fresh Prince of Bel-Air on HBO Max and further, it can be bought and rented on Amazon Prime Video.

From Bel-Air, the audiences can expect an absurd story. The only flaw of Bel-Air will be that the drama is predictable and it will be offering nothing new. Bel-Air came into the picture when a mock trailer was released by Morgan Cooper after he wrote and directed it.

The mock trailer was uploaded on YouTube on March 10, 2019. After the mock trailer became popular, it was officially announced that Bel-Air will be released. Peacock, HBO Max, and Netflix began bidding on the series, and finally, it was won by Peacock.

The filming of Bel-Air took place in Philadelphia and Los Angeles. The benchmark set by the original The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is high and it will be interesting to see whether Bel-Air will be able to follow the footsteps of the original story or not.