GTA 6: A New Release Date Clues Revealed in Rockstar’s New Financial Report

According to the latest rumors, GTA 6 will be released in 2025. The play is scheduled in a modern-day version of Vice City, which will expand and evolve over time, according to the hint.

This contradicts previous reports that GTA 6 would be released in October 2023 and would be based in Miami. However, that information comes from a shady web source, and other facts out of that leak have included a single, male protagonist, a 1970s setting, and a chaptered tale similar to Red Dead Redemption 2.

It only becomes more thrilling when Rockstar teases fans on Twitter using the official “Stay tuned” for GTA 6 updates, according to the Rockstar Support account.

Is It Confirmed?

However, Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 is in the works, which is fantastic news for gamers and automobile enthusiasts both.

A recent Grand Theft Auto game has piqued the interest of many of you.

Plot

There are numerous speculations about the GTA 6 plot, ranging from various protagonists to a single leading character.

It will be set in the 1970s/80s, according to the 2020 Reddit leak, and will star a single male protagonist dubbed “Ricardo,” who is an up-and-coming drug lord.

Another crucial character in the plot is ‘’ Kacey’’ According to the leak, you’ll start off as a grunt doing cocaine runs from Vice City to a new vast South American territory before developing connections with huge drug lords and working your way up, with the story spanning many cities. A younger Martin Madrazo, as well as his father, a strong drug lord, are expected to appear.

“At the present, GTA’s DNA feels contemporary-ish, American-ish, English-speaking-ish, since that’s how it’s been… That doesn’t mean it has to be limited to those; it’s just what we’ve done so far.”

Many speculated that GTA would be searching for outside inspiration or possibly returning to the UK as a result of this. Houser also claimed in an interview with The Guardian the same month that GTA would not return to London:

“I suppose GTA London was fascinating for us at the time,” Houser added, “but games were much more limited back then.

“I suppose we’d love to set a game mostly in the United Kingdom, based in London or something, but I’m still not sure that’d be a GTA game.” I believe

In a four-part discussion with Develop magazine in 2013, Rockstar North’s previous President teased a next series entry, which sparked the online rumor mill:

“We don’t know what GTA 6 would be,” Benzies said in the interview. “But we have some ideas.” We’re working on initiatives for the next 45 years. We’ll select the most qualified prospects. It all begins with a thought. The first question is where it will be set.

The missions are then defined; you’re doing something different in Los Angeles than you are in New York or Miami. The map and tale are created together, and the story provides a basic idea of how it all works out so that the mission can be layered in.”

Benzies, of course.

Rumors About GTA 6

There have been various reports about possible GTA 6 locations, including a return to Vice City or a setting that spans the entire United States.

The most current rumors, which arose in June 2021, claim that the GTA 6 setting would be a modern-day reproduction of Vice City, which was later confirmed by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier.

Tom Henderson, a well-known tipster, predicted that GTA 6 would be set in the present day in March 2021. Henderson merely quoted someone’s inquiry on Twitter and simply stated, “This isn’t set in the 1980s and is modern.”

However, in 2020, a massive GTA 6 leak was discovered on Reddit. A total of 23 details were reported by user JackOLantern1982.

GTA 5 and GTA 4 were also finally ported to PC, therefore you can expect a GTA 6 PC port as well. It would not have a simultaneous release, but the extra polish and development time had also paid off in the past, so PC fans should be ready to wait for a little longer this time.