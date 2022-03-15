The Flash Movie is Facing Delay Again

The Flash Movie is experiencing a delay in the release date again. Just a few months ago, it was believed that The Flash Movie will be releasing in 2022 but it seems like this is not the case. A few days ago, it was believed that three live-action DC movies titled The Flash, Black Adam and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released in the second half of 2022. However, it is now clear that two of these movies are pushed back to next year.

Delay Of The Flash Movie To 2023

All these Warner Bros. DC movies are experiencing a delay in the release and this has been true for all three movies. Black Adam which was supposed to release on 29th July 2022 will now be released on 21st October 2022. In the spot of Black Adam, the audience will now be able to enjoy League of Super-Pets. Interestingly, Dwayne Johnson has worked both in Black Adam and Super-Pets. The title role in Black Adam is performed by Dwayne and along with that, he is playing the voice of Krypto, the Super-Dog in the Super-Pets movie.

The release date of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been pushed back from 16th December 2022 to 17th March, 2023. This is one of the movies which has been pushed back to next year. Along with that The Flash Movie which has been in the developmental process since 2018 and was supposed to be released on 4th November, 2022 is now pushed back to 23rd June 2023.

Even though these three movies have been pushed back, the DC fans need to be disappointed. It is because DC movies will still be releasing two movies this year. Shazam! Fury of the Gods which was supposed to be released on 2nd June 2023 will now be released on 12th December this year. The movie will be competing with the Avatar sequel of James Cameron. This movie will be presented as a Christmas gift to the audience and people, irrespective of all age groups will be able to enjoy the movie. Both The Flash Movie and Aquaman have been delayed and the reason cited for the delay is the COVID-induced production delays with visual effects.

Casts

The casts of The Flash Movie include Ezra Miller as Barry Allen or The Flash. Ron Livington will be featured as Henry Allen, Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne or Batman, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Michael Shannon as General Zod, Antje Traue as Faora-UI, Sasha Calle as Supergirl and Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne or Batman. The screenplay of the movie is by Christina Hodson. Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco are the producers of the movie.

Christina Hodson, Gardner Fox and Harry Lampert are the writers of The Flash Movie. The movie is directed by Andy Muscheietti. Currently, the plot of The Flash Movie is still unknown. It is known that the movie revolves around the Bally who is travelling back in time in order to prevent the murder of the mother which brings in unwanted consequences.

However, the movie is based on the comic book superhero that shares the same name. The Flash Movie belongs to the adventure, action, sci-fi and fantasy series. Most of the filming of the movie has taken place at St Paul’s Churchyard, London, England, UK. DC Comics, Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment are production companies. After The Flash Movie releases on 23rd June 2023, the movie after 45 days will be available on HBO Max. The Flash Movie was one of the most anticipated movies of 2022. However, one will be able to enjoy this movie next year only.