Spy Thriller Agent Game has a new trailer starring Mel Gibson

Spy Thriller Agent Game is back in the town and an exclusive look at the movie has appeared. Saban Films has recently decided to offer the fans a glimpse of Spy Thriller Agent Game. The movie revolves around an interesting collection of old heroes who are caught in the game of cat and mouse. According to reports, Mel Gibson will be joining this movie and will be seen playing the role of a senior intelligence officer who is recruiting young spies for the dirty work. Dermot Mulroney will be starring opposite Gibson and will be playing the role of a CIA Interrogator who works behind the scenes to fetch all the necessary information. It belongs to the action and thriller genre and has an R rating due to violence and strong language.

Spy Thriller Agent Game will be released on 8th April 2022. The movie will be released online along with selected theaters in the United States.

Trailer

The trailer of Spy Thriller Agent Game came out to be humorous even though it is an action thriller movie. In the trailer, Gibson could be seen creating a team of angry-looking young agents by offering them a gig. The gig can be used by these young agents for the sake of using their unique skills in order to serve the country. In the trailer, Gibson could be heard saying that their mission is to keep the wars small but the sacrifice meaningful. On the other hand, Omar could be seen saying that just because you are American, it does not mean that the goal that you share with your colleague is the same. Basically, Spy Thriller Agent Game is all about a CIA officer who finds himself as a target of a rendition operation.

Check out the official trailer:

Casts

Spy Thriller Agent Game will be featuring Mel Gibson as Olsen, Adan Canto as Kavinsky, Jason Isaacs as Bill, Dermot Mulroney as Harris, Katie Cassidy as Miller, Barkhad Abdi as Omar, Annie Ilonzeh as Visser, Matt Riedy as Deputy Director, Rhys Coiro as Reese, Angela Lentz as Paris Patron, Blue Kimble as Drone Pilot, Nick DeKay as lead special op. Sara Areyano as First Officer Martin and Paul Burke as Bundy. Additional crew members include Khalid Tareeso, Moha Abdi, Mark Weinhandl and Roy Luke. Grant S. Johnson is the director of the movie and Tyler W. Money and Mike Langer are the writers. Interestingly, Mel Gibson and Jason Isaac have previously worked together in 2000 in The Patriot. The cast is pretty strong. Mel Gibson who will be the protagonist of the movie is known for his action movies. Even the other cast members are very renowned actors.

The filming of the movie took place in Augusta, Georgia, USA. Taylor & Dodge and Project Infinity are the production companies. Most of the filming took place between March to February 2021. Saban Films is the distributor of the movie.

The work on Spy Thriller Agent Game was first announced on 5th March 2021. The initial cast of the movie included Dermot Mulroney, Mel Gibson, Katherine McNamara, Annie Ilonzeh and Rhys Coiro. According to reports, local people were hired to work on various departments of the film which made it possible to create Spy Thriller Agent Game in such short notice. It is estimated that the shooting of this move in Georgia fetched the city an estimated $1 million and it proved beneficial for the city, economically.