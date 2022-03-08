The Ultimatum Release date, Episodes, Hosts, Teasers and more

Are you a fan of reality dating shows such as love is blind? Well, then you should be happy to know about the Ultimatum. It is a new reality series that will be coming to Netflix real soon.

The release of The Ultimatum was announced on the same day as the release date for love is blind reunion episode. It might be done to create a hype of the show or maybe because both shows have the same creators!

Netflix has been working on expanding its library for reality shows. It would be fair to say some of these shows are a hit while some are not liked by the audience as much. However, we believe the audience will fall in love with The Ultimatum.

People are eager to get more information about this reality show. Therefore, in this article, we have provided you with all the information we could get about The Ultimatum.

The ultimate reality show, The Ultimatum, will hit the screens on 6th April 2022. You will be able to watch it at 12:00 am PT, or 3:00 am ET.

You should know that you will be able to binge-watch the show’s first eight episodes on 6th April. However, you will have to wait till 13th April to watch the show’s reunion special.

Since you are now aware of The Ultimatum’s release date, make sure you are free on the said day. Start making the preparations already, as you’ll have to binge-watch all eight episodes.

The Ultimatum Episodes

According to sources, the first season of this show will consist of ten episodes. However, we still don’t know how long each episode will be.

As The Ultimatum and love are blind have the same creators, we assume each episode will be from 30 to 40 minutes long. Also, the finale will be longer than normal episodes and will have a run time of approximately 60 minutes.

The Ultimatum Hosts

The hosts for The Ultimatum have still not been revealed. However, according to sources, Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be hosting the show.

Both these hosts have already been hosting love is blind. Therefore, people think they will be the hosts for this show as well.

Well, if this is the case, I’m sure you can’t wait to watch the show. After all, everyone has enjoyed seeing them host love is blind as they did a spectacular job. Hence, if they were to host The Ultimatum, we are sure they will do justice.

The Ultimatum Teaser

An official teaser for The Ultimatum was released by Netflix on 4th March. The teaser was released on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

The teaser gave us an idea about The Ultimatum. According to the teaser, there will be six couples on the show. All these couples will be on the verge of marriage. However, one of the people in the couple will be sure to get married, and one will be unsure.

Hence, they will be given an Ultimatum of eight weeks. In these eight weeks, they can decide to get married or move on. During the show, couples will be given the opportunity to choose another partner. The partner, however, should be someone competing at The Ultimatum.

This will allow individuals to explore new opportunities and choose their soul mates!

Check out the official trailer: