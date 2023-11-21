What Is The Crown Season 6 Cast And Who Do They Play?

Exciting news for fans: As the first part of The Crown Season 6 has been released, the promising cast has officially been confirmed for Part 2 as well. Get ready to witness the charm of top-notch celebrities and talented newcomers. Let’s delve into the details of The Crown Season 6 cast without further ado.

Imelda Staunton as the late Queen Elizabeth II

Imelda Staunton, who is well known for playing the iconic character of Dolores Umbridge in “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” (2007), will be the shining star of The Crown season 6 cast.

Imelda Staunton has been nominated for an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and two Golden Globe Awards for her spectacular performances.

Dominic West as Prince Charles: The Prince of Wales

Dominic West again plays the role of Prince Charles (now King Charles), the late Elizabeth II and Phillips’ son.

Rufus Kampa as a Teenage Prince William

Rufus Kampa will play a crucial role in the sixth season. And you will be surprised to learn that the upcoming season will earn him a significant role as a budding actor. As he has worked in the theater, we have high hopes for this newcomer.

Ed McVey as an Older Prince William

As the latter half of the season focuses on the life of Prince William, we will also see Ed McVey play the older version of him.

Khalid Abdalla as the Late Dodi Fayed

Khalid Abdalla will return to the show for one last time to play the role of Khalid Abdalla, who died in 1997 with Diana, the love of his life, in a car accident.

Fflyn Edwards as Prince Harry

Fflyn Edward is portraying the young Prince Harry in the first part of the season. He has previously acted in a few other Netflix shows, such as “1899” and “Shadow and Bone.”

Oscar-nominated Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret

Lesley Manville will play Queen’s younger sister in The Crown Season 6.

Olivia William as Camilla Parker Bowles, the Queen Consort

The sixth season will also revolve around Charles and Camilla as they try to live their lives while being constantly watched by the public.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

After her stellar performance as Diana in the previous season, she is coming back to picture her final years. This one will be more important for her because the sixth season is set to explore Diana’s untimely death in detail. Considering how dear she is to the public, the show makers have confirmed that they have paid plenty of attention to her death scene.

Oscar nominee Sir Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, the Queen’s Husband

Sir Jonathan Pryce will play the role of Prince Phillip, who passed away in 2021 at 99. He is well known for his roles in “Tomorrow Never Dies” (1997), “Evita” (1996), and “The Two Popes” (2019).

Other core cast members include:

Luther Ford as older Harry

Newcomer Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton

Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne

James Murray as Prince Andrew, Duke of York

Now you are well acquainted with The Crown Season 6 cast! Rest assured, we will strive to keep you updated with any new information about the cast members. Stay tuned for further updates.

