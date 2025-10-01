Taylor Swift’s Special Role At Bestie Selena Gomez’s Wedding

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been close friends for over 16 years. The multitalented singer-songwriter has been supporting her bestie’s love story from the very start, so it’s no surprise she was there to celebrate Selena Gomez’s wedding. And Taylor wasn’t just another guest, she reportedly had a special role at the star-studded wedding, giving her the perfect chance to embrace all the “inside jokes” they have shared over the years.

As per People‘s report, Taylor was among the non-family speakers at her bestie’s wedding. Ed Sheeran, who has been a longtime friend and collaborator of Benny and a close friend of Taylor for years, was apparently another celebrity who gave a speech. Also, Selena’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short also teamed up to deliver a speech at the rehearsal dinner.

Other speakers at the reception included Selena’s mother, Mandy Teefey, her stepfather, Brian Teefey and Benny’s parents, Sandra and Andrew Levin.

According to the US Weekly, “Taylor gave an extremely heartfelt speech at the wedding. She went into depth and talked about how over the years she saw Selena on the floor crying, mentioning exes, Selena having a broken heart and saying how happy she is that Selena has Benny now.”

The insider also added, “It is a best friend’s dream for her best friend to find someone like Benny and is so happy for her.”

On September 26, 2025, Taylor was photographed arriving at Santa Barbara airport. Page Six published pictures of her shielding herself from the press beneath a cluster of black umbrellas.

According to tabloid reports, Taylor was reportedly staying at the Rosewood Miramar in Montecito and was seen arriving at the rehearsal dinner in a convoy of SUVs. It looks like her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, did not accompany her, as he had team commitments ahead of the Chiefs’ Sunday (September 28) home game at Arrowhead Stadium.

It has to be recalled that Taylor hoped to play an important role in Selena and Benny’s wedding ever since they announced their engagement in December 2024. She was one of the first celebrities to respond to the pop star’s post, commenting, “Yes, I will be the flower girl.” Although apparently, she couldn’t be the “flower girl,” she did play an important role at the wedding.

Selena and Taylor have been close friends since 2008, when they first bonded through their then-boyfriends, Jonas Brothers – Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas.

In an August 2025 interview with Therapuss, Selena was quoted as saying, “She and I like to say the best thing we got out of those relationships was each other because it was really sweet. I was about 15. She was about 18. And that’s when it was the crazy curly Taylor. She had all these bracelets that went all the way up.”

The pop star also recalled the special way she was first introduced to Swift’s music. She said, “I believe ‘Love Story’ was the first song she had ever played me. It wasn’t released yet. It was in a hotel room, and I remember it vividly…. It was one of those songs I instantly heard and thought, ‘This is one of the most beautiful songs ever.’ So at that age, we became best friends, bonded over the breakup, as girls do. Then we just stuck around for all the ups and downs that came after. And here we are now, 16 years later.”