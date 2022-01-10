2022 Sundance Film Festival Will Be a Canceled Event Because of Omicron

The Sundance Film Festival Has been canceled for large gatherings and events for the year 2022 yet again. However, If you are not aware of Sundance, it is a very high-profile and independent festival that is mostly famous for gathering so many artists all around the world in one place.

This festival is a series of 11 days long event and all the artist loves to attend the festival every year. This year the festival was going to take place in Park City Utah.

It was planned to be held starting from Thursday 2oth January till Sunday 30th January while gathering all the people in person for the event. This festival now will be held online. According to the recent news of the growing omicron variant of covid-19, the festival was canceled to be held offline.

All the organizers of the festival give a valid reason behind the cancellation of the event starting a statement, that it is a deep loss for every member who was going to have an in-person presence in the event to be held in Utah. They further added that they believe it is not safe to gather so many artists, fans, partners.

volunteers and employees from all around the world for 11 days long festival. Organizations believe it was not safe to be organizing such a big event while other communities are struggling with this new variant and taking essential steps to be safe from it.

He further added with all the stress of the county’s health service and having more than 1500 staff and all the other volunteers, having a festival as such would be very irresponsible in this particular environment.

And further continuing that with such increasing cases in the last few days this was the only right decision that the organization could take for the health and well-being of the entire community.

Sundance Cancels all In-Person Entries at Film Festival for 2022

This film festival was from the start was planned to be a mixed event that is both online and offline event. all the virtual events planned on are going to be continued for the 11 days from the actual date it was planned on to and with the same online schedule. As and as per the report by the organizers this event will take place in 7 local communities starting from 2oth January to 30th January.

Moreover as set by the representatives of Sundance in a statement, that to the in-person experience in Utah won’t be fulfilled and they hope that everyone enjoys the events online in a safe a healthy manner.

As mentioned IndieWire As mentioned earlier that all the sales agents, distributors, artists, publishers, and all the other people planning on visiting the event had no plans to cancel it until and unless the organization itself canceled the plan of the physical event.

During the time when the physical event was still on and representative of Sundance had commented that they are planning very thoughtfully to take care of all the public health situations. All the people going to attend the event were required to have 2 vaccinations, a booster, and also proof of the covid test results which had to be negative.

Will the Online Event Be Held or Not?

Even though the organization has taken many proportions, had even reduced the screen capacity to 60% and it made it compulsory for all the people to have taken booster shots. However, with the growing covid cases in the United States, it was not a good idea to be continuing with the festival.

Along with this all the other events such as the Palm Springs International Film Festival, the Critics Choice Awards, and the Grammy Awards, Are planning on canceling the shows or postponing them so that they can have a bigger comeback.

This 40th edition of Sundance be of value on its special platform and will be preferred to feature all the high-profile actors that are going to be available online for the show. Stay tuned with us for all such amazing updates about all the recent updates about your favorite show.