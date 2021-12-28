Mighty Express Season 6: Release date, Cast, and Plot

Mighty Express is an animated show for children streaming on Television from Canada. It was released on 22nd September 2020 and was directly premiered in theaters. This series gained a huge fan base and since then fans can’t wait for the next installment of the series.

With that fans have been asking curiously when the series will be released with its next installment.

The project was done by Spin Master Entertainment in collaboration with Netflix to release the second season as soon as possible. There are a total of 5 seasons for the show along with a Christmas special called “A Mighty Christmas”. It was released on 5th December 2020.

The second season of the show was released on 2nd February 2021, along with the third season on 13th April 2021, the 4th season on 27th July 27, and the 5th season on 12th October 2021.

Fans from all across the world have given very high ratings for this show. The show has been rated on all the platforms such as Rotten Tomatoes, IMDb, Metacritic, and other similar platforms. This show has been rated 4.8 on IMDb. This show is very popular for its unique style and allows the children to learn a lot of stories easily.

However, Mighty Express was praised a lot by spectators and critics as well. Thus the 6th season is so much awaited by all the young fans. So let’s dive in and see what’s upcoming next for this much-awaited series.

Mighty Express Season 6 Release Date

As of now, there is no such official announcement made by the makers on the release date of the 6th season of the Mighty Express. As Netflix has collaborated for the show with the 6th season it is more likely for them to update this to us.

However, it is not yet clear if there will be any upcoming seasons for the show or not. Even if the show is so much popular among children, everything depends on Netflix’s decision for the renewal of the show.

However, if there are no further updates we are believing that the show might return in 2022. If not, we will keep you updated on it.

Mighty Express Season 6 Cast

As no updates have been made yet about the show, the cast for the 6th season of the show hasn’t been finalized yet. However, we believe that all the cast members from the previous show will be back and some new faces might join.

Even though there are a lot of expectations, we also learn that some characters are going to leave. But no official announcement has been made yet. Here is the list of descriptions of the cast and the roles played by them.

Sounds Behind The Characters:

Ryder by Beckett Hipkiss

Chase by Justin Paul Kelly

Marshall by Kingsley Marshall

Skye by Lilly Bartlam

Rocky by Jackson Reid

Rubble by Keegan Hedley

Zuma by Shayle Simons

List of Characters as Trains:

Dylan Schombing ( by Freight Nate )

Leo Orgil (by Mechanic Milo)

Tyler Nathan (by Build-It Brock)

Michela Luci (by Farmer Faye)

Enhypen(by Rescue Red )

List of Characters as Human:

Jay Hatton(Max )

Zoe Hatz (Liza )

Meesha Contreras(Nico )

Mighty Express Season 6 Plot

As of now, no official announcement for the plot has been made yet for the 6th season. However, based on the ending of the 5th season we are expecting a comeback. In season 6, it is possible that we might get to see some more adventures in the show.

We are also expecting to see some new characters in the 6th season, however, nothing has been confirmed by the makers of the show. We will keep you updated once any information is shared for the show.

Mighty Express Season 6 Trailer

As no announcement has been made unfortunately no update has been made on the trailer of the show. However, it is believed that the trailer will be out 1 month ahead of the series. Until any further update is made stay tuned with us for all such amazing news about the series and the show.