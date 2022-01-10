The Black Phone: Is Arriving Soon? Check the Release Date

Welcome back fans! we are here to discuss some crazy horror movie which was out last year. 2021 was a hub for all the horror movies and had given us some amazing releases. Movies such as Halloween Kills and A Quiet Place Part 2 keep genre fans happy.

2022 looks to continue that with another killer yea. So we have some amazing news for all the horror movie lovers about the movies which are going to be released in 2022. the releases coming this year are about a supernatural abduction named The Black Phone.

This movie is directed by Scott Derrickson. at first this movie was going to be released on 4th February 2022. However, Blumhouse productions and Universal pictures have made an official announcement The movie is going to be released on 24th June 2022.

Everything You Need to Know About the Black Phone

The story of the black phone is based on a short film by Joe Hill. This short film was released in. Also going to see Ethan Hawke, who was cast in Derrickson’s movie Sinister in the year 2013. In that movie, he played a role of a serial killer and was called“The Grabber”.

This character was a legend for him and Hawke broke his rule of “no villain” to play the character in this movie. The movie is also starring Mason themes ( as Finney), Madeleine McGraw (as Gwen Finney’s sister ), and James Ransone( as Max).

As of now no reason was provided for the delay in the release. But we are expecting that this has been done to reduce the overloading weekend. as the original release date was clashing with Johnny Knoxville’s Jackass Forever and Roland Emmerich’s space epic Moonfall.

The entire month of February seems to be very much crowded with a lot of back to back good amazing movies such as’ Uncharted adaptation with Tom Holland, also Death of the Nile finally Going to hit the screen. Thus this release was delayed.

even though a lot of other movies are going to be released in June such as Pixar’s Lightyear and Jurassic World: Dominion. But the entire month is comparatively quiet than that in February. and as we are going to have only one o leather big release on 24th of June that Elvis of Warner Brothers. And to be honest I am very much excited for what for all the amazing movies that are going to be released this year and I hope you are too!

Window the black phone has not premiered on its actual release date it has made quite a debut in the fantastic fest of last year. the black phone has a total of 11 reviews and a 100 on% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. So if you haven’t watched the trailer yet you should watch it now!

Synopsis: The Black Phone

The story of the black phone is about a 13-year-old boy called Finney Shaw. He was very shy nature but yet a clever boy. later on, he was seen being Kidnapped by the sadistic killer. He was seen trapped in a basement that was soundproof and she was unable to scream Idol as it was of no use.

later on in the story, we see that a disconnected phone started to ring automatically. Finney finds out that he can hear the voices of all the killers of the previous victims. And all those victims made sure that they helped out Finney and help him out so that he does not go through the suffering that they had.

As crazy as it sounds we are very much or waiting for the movie to be released soon and we can’t wait to watch it. till then do watch the trailer and stay tuned with us for all such amazing updates about your favorite show and your favorite characters.