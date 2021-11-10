Solar Opposites Season 3 Release Date, Cast, and Plot

Solar Opposites is a Hulu adult animated sitcom created by Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan. On May 8, 2020, the show premiered. Originally, the series was to be broken into two seasons, each with eight episodes.

In June 2020, the sitcom was revived for a third season with 12 episodes. The second season was released on March 26, 2021.

The show was originally intended for Fox Broadcasting Company but was shelved until it was purchased by Hulu. In June 2021, the series was renewed for a fourth season, which would consist of 12 episodes once again.

The show was greatly admired by the audience, that is the reason there was so much curiosity for the next season. If we talk about the reception of the show, Rotten Tomatoes has given it an 8 out of 10 rating and critics have given it positive reviews.

This actually shows that Solar Opposites has impressed the audience because of the unique storyline and the cast performances. Even during its first season, according to Hulu, the series was the most-watched show on the network.

Now, the fans are eagerly anticipating the third season. What will be season 3 of Solar Opposite all about? Let’s take a closer look at the details.

Solar Opposites Season 3 Release Date

As of now, the third season of the series Solar Opposites has yet to be given an official release date. Season 3 of the sitcom is expected to premiere in 2022 based on previous trends.

It will be available on Hulu, the same platform. The third season of the series Solar Opposites will include a total of 12 episodes, and it is expected that all of the episodes will be broadcast on the same day.

Solar Opposites’ first season served a total of eight episodes and was released on May 8, 2020. The second season served eight episodes and was aired on March 26th, 2021. If the previous two seasons provide any indication, fans should expect this in the following year.

The release date was pushed back because of the COVID-19 epidemic. However, now there is some relaxation in the restrictions, which helped in resuming the production. We anticipate having this series sometime in late January or early February 2022.

If there will be any official announcement, we will get back to you.

Solar Opposites Season 3 Cast

As of now, the cast list of season 3 is not out. But, we have some well-known faces who are expected to be part of the show.

It is expected that Korvo will be back as Justin Roiland. In the show, he is a brilliant alien scientist who despises Earth and actually wishes to depart as quickly as possible.

He is in charge of their endeavor to discover a new and amazing world. Terry will be played by Thomas Middleditch who is a Pupa specialist and Korvo’s evacuation partner who loves living on Earth and is fascinated by human culture and tradition.

Yumyulack, played by Sean Giambrone, is Korvo’s replicant and a self-proclaimed scientist. He shrinks people to fit within his specific “The Wall ” terrarium. Terry’s replicant, Jesse, will be played by Mary Mack, and the person who is very humble and adjustable to society.

The Pupa, played by Sagan McMahan, is a newborn extraterrestrial linked to the titular Solar Opposites who would actually one day transform into its true form using the data stored in his DNA. The markers may also plan to bring some additional characters to the show, to provide some extra charm to the storyline.

Solar Opposites Season 3 Plot

The official synopsis of season 3 has some time to be revealed. The incredible tale of this great animated series has captivated many viewers and gained a large fan base.

The entire plot revolves around a clan of aliens that seek refuge in middle America. The terrible events that had occurred in this alien family’s life in the human world had made their lives both awful and amazing.

The previous season represented a variety of difficulties that the extraterrestrial family on Earth had to deal with. We watched Pupa use his supernatural gift to help his neighbor Lorraine resurrect her late mother’s memory in the previous break of this story.

Following their crash landing on Earth, they encountered a large number of people as well as a diverse range of cultures. We expect that the story will take the lead from where it left and it will be entertaining with some more twists added to it. So let’s just wait for the final frame of the storyline of Solar Opposites.

Solar Opposites Season 3: Trailer

The trailer for season 3 is not out yet. The Hulu streaming network has yet to release an official trailer along with some clips but it is due because the production is not yet finished.

But, there are chances that the spectacular trailer for this new upcoming series will be released in the following months, just before its premiere date.

Till then, you can enjoy previous seasons on Hulu in case you missed it. We will come with more entertainment updates, so keep exploring your favorite stories with us.