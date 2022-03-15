Solar Opposites Season 3 Release Date, Cast and Plot

Good news for all the fans – Solar Opposites Season 3 is coming out very soon. The first season aired in May 2020. All science fiction fans are absolutely thrilled to hear this news.

The main distributor of Solar Opposites, Disney Media Distribution, has announced the release of Season 3.

We still don’t know a lot of details about the new season. However, we do know that this won’t be the final season of the series. This is because Hulu has renewed the series for a fourth season.

Fans want to know as much as they can about Season 3. However, there is not much information about the season available. In this article, we have provided you with all the information we could get our hands on about the new season.

Originally, Solar Opposites was supposed to have only two seasons. However, shortly after its release in 2020, Hulu announced that there would be a Season 3 as well.

There are also speculations that the show has been renewed for a fourth season. Season three was supposed to come out earlier than this. However, due to the global pandemic, it got delayed.

While there is no confirmed release date of the season yet – it is believed the show will be released in May of 2022. However, these are all speculations, and we are yet to wait for an official announcement.

Solar Opposites Season 3 Cast

Will the old cast be joining this season of Solar Opposites? This is a question in every fan’s mind. According to sources, the old cast will be returning for their roles in the Season 3. This news is pretty exciting for all the fans.

Given below is a list of the cast you can expect to see in season three.

Justin Roiland

Thomas Middleditch

Sean Giambrone

Mary Mack

Sagan McMahan

Alfred Molina

Tiffany Haddish

Andy Daly

Jason Mantzoukas

Rob Schrab

Kari Wahlgren

Trailer

Until now, no official trailer for the third season has been released. This is because the trailer is still not complete.

However, don’t be disappointed. You will get to see the trailer in the coming months, right before the release of Season 3. Until then, you can watch the previous trailers of Solar Opposites and enjoy yourself.

Storyline

The basic story of Solar Opposites revolves around a family of aliens who now live in the middle of America. Their experiences in the human world make their life exciting, sad, and adventurous.

The previous seasons showed us the journey of this alien family in the human world. They met new humans and learned to live amongst them. There was drama, humor, etc., involved in the season.

We are still not sure what the story of Season 3 will be. However, we are sure it will have humor, supernatural situations, science, all involved.

To wrap it up!

While there is not much information available about the season, fans are ecstatic about Solar Opposites Season 3. We hope it is as good as the previous two seasons!