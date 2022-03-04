Slow Horses starring Gary Oldman

Slow Horses is a six-part TV show coming to Apple TV+ this year. It is a British spy season that will star Gary Oldman – an Academy award-winning actor.

It is basically an adaptation of the Slough House series of spy novels by Mick Herron. The show will revolve around a group of M15 intelligence agents. All of these agents are sent to the Slough.

The Slough is a dumping ground department for the M15 agents. Therefore, these agents now have to work on paper-pushing tasks. It shows these agents getting back to work after a kidnapping takes place.

Fans are excited to find out as much as they can about the show. Therefore, in this article, we will give you all the relevant information about slow Horses.

There is good news for people awaiting the release of Slow Horses. The season is set to be released on 1st April 2022.

Slow Horses will be released on Apple TV+. Two of the episodes of the show will be released on 1st April. After that, you will get to see weekly episodes of the show every Friday.

The Cast of Slow Horses

The cast of Slow Horses is nothing less than amazing. You get to see award-winning actors such as Gary Oldman in the season. Fans are excited to see all these actors on the same screen.

Given below is a list of the cast:

Gary Oldman;

Olivia Cooke;

Jonathan Pryce;

Kristin Scott Thomas;

Jack Lowden;

Antonio Aakeel;

Sam Hazeldine;

Rosalind Eleazer;

Chris Reilly;

Dustin Demri-Burns;

Christopher Chung;

Joey Ansah.

Slow Horses Trailer

The trailer for Slow Horses was released by Apple TV+ just recently. You can see the great cast of the show in the trailer.

In the trailer, you get introduced to the Slough House. It is a house where all the incompetent agents of M15 are dumped.

The trailer shows us the unpleasant leader (Gary Oldman) of the Slough House addressing the new agents. He tells them that they all are failures. Furthermore, he states that working with them is the worst part of his career.

This speech has a witty touch to it – while Oldman is trying to welcome all the agents, his speech is not at all inspirational. As mentioned before, agents are sent to the Slough House to do small paperwork. However, the trailer of Slow Horses shows that the department finds a kidnapping case and decides to prove their worth to the M15.

One of the members is not interested I’m spy work. However, he is still dragged into it. Furthermore, the trailer shows that the agents find some illegal activity happening which might involve the people of M15.

The trailer is both thrilling and witty. After watching the trailer, the audience is even more excited about watching the show.

The exciting and fun Slow Horses is clearly all ready to be released. If the show is as good as the trailer, we are sure it will be a great hit!