Horror Movie ‘Umma’ Coming on March 18th

Umma is an upcoming horror movie based on supernatural elements. The movie is directed by Iris K. Shim. The movie is also written by him. Sam Raimi and Zainab Azizi are producing the movie and the cinematography of the movie is by Matt Flannery. Stage 6 Films, Raimi Productions and Starlight Media are the production companies of Umma. Sony Pictures Releasing will be distributing the movie.

Umma will be hitting the theatres on 18th March 2022 in the US. However, it will be hitting the theatres of the United Kingdom after a week on 25th March 2022.

Umma: Trailer

The official trailer of Umma has already been released on YouTube. In the trailer of the movie, one can see that a beekeeper and her teenage daughter are living a simple and quiet life but everything goes wayward with the unexpected arrival of the mother of the woman. What is interesting is that the mother does not make a return as a breathing and living person but as an urn full of remains that followed her cremation.

Amanda, played by Sandra Oh, is clearly disturbed by the news of the death of her mother as shown in the first trailer of Umma. However, her daughter, played by Fivel Stewart cannot help but wonder why her mother never properly introduced her to her maternal grandmother. In the trailer, one could see a mystery behind why Amanda tried so hard to keep her daughter away from her mother. Further, it is visible that she has kept themselves away, cut from the people around them in a wilderness in South Korea.

In the Umma, Amanda is shown angrily throwing the remains of her mother in a grave in the property itself and then, the horror elements start happening. Her mother returns as a vengeful spirit to torment the family. It is not properly clear from the trailer of Umma, what Amanda’s mother wants. However, it is visible from the trailer that the ghost is haunting both the mother and daughter and Amanda is hiding something from her daughter. It is also clear from the trailer that in the process of all the hidden stuff, Amanda is on the brink of becoming a monster in the life of her daughter. The trailer is 2 minutes 32 seconds long.

Check official trailer:

Umma: Casts

The casts of Umma are Sandra Oh, Dermot Mulroney, Odeya Rush, Fivel Stewart, Tom Yi, MeeWha Alana Lee, Danielle K. Golden, Hana Marie Kim and Mark Kirksey.

Umma: Plot

The plot of Umma revolves around Amanda, a Korean immigrant and her daughter who lives on a rural farm and occupies themselves with the task of raising bees. Both the mother-daughter duo live on the farm without any modern technology. Suddenly, Amanda is visited by a man who informs her that her mother has died and further, gives her the cremated ashes. However, when Amanda buries the cremated ashes along with a picture of her mother angrily in the property itself, the spirit of her mother starts haunting Amanda and her daughter.

The production of the movie started back in January 2020 and it was announced that Sandra Oh has joined the cast of the film and the movie will be directed by Iris K. Shim. In October 2020, other cast members including Dermot Mulroney, Fivel Stewart, Odeya Rush, Tom Yu and Alana Lee were finalized. Umma has a PG-13 rating for the usage of strong languages along with the elements of terror. Umma, meaning Mother revolves around the question of what kind of daughter abandons her own mother? With Mother’s Day around the corner, the trailer of Umma is dropped at the right moment for the viewers.