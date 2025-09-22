Slow Horses Returns for Season 5 on Apple TV+

Slow Horses will return for a fifth season this fall on Apple TV+.

It has been announced that Season 5 of the popular spy drama will start on September 24, 2025 with its first episode, followed by one episode each week until October 29th, 2025. Season 5 will consist of six episodes. There’s more good news: Seasons 6 and 7 have already been announced.

In addition to the release date, Apple TV+ has confirmed that Nick Mohammed will appear in Season 5 as a special guest star.

The show is a dark comedy about a team of British spies who have made big mistakes and are sent to a low-level department known as “Slough House.”

Gary Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, their tough but clever leader, as they deal with the dangerous and confusing world of espionage.

The upcoming season will also feature Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner, Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish, Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy, Emmy Award nominee Jack Lowden as River Cartwright, Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho, Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Shirley Dander, Ruth Bradley as Emma Flyte, Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright, James Callis as Claude Whelan, and Tom Brooke as J.K. Coe.

Slow Horses is produced by See-Saw Films (which also produces Netflix’s Heartstopper). The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith. Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Julian Stevens, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Will Smith and Graham Yost serve as executive producers on the series.

Saul Metzstein, an acclaimed Scottish film and TV director behind Season 3 of Slow Horses, will return to direct the fifth season.

What Will Happen in Season 5 Of Slow Horses?

Season 5 is based on Mick Herron’s award-winning novel, London Rules. In the new season, the team grows suspicious when Roddy Ho gets a glamorous new girlfriend.

But when more and more strange events start happening across London, the team tries to find out what is really going on. Diana and Lamb want to know if Roddy’s girlfriend is linked to these unusual events.

A trailer for Season 5 was released earlier this month with the mysterious tagline: “A compromised agent, a destabilized London, and a can of paint. Slow Horses returns for a new season September 24th, 2025 on Apple TV+.”

The trailer teases Slough House under lockdown and the team pushing back as London faces fresh threats.

Preview coverage flags a mass shooting in a public square, a divisive election roiling London, and even an attempted hit on a Slough House agent.

The trailer also hints at tension between River and Lamb over River’s place at Slough House.

The official synopsis of Season 5 reads as: “In season 5 of ‘Slow Horses,’ everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Jackson Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules — cover your back — always apply.”

Season 5 promises more action, mystery, and humor of Slough House. Viewers are eagerly anticipating the new season which begins on September 24th, 2025.