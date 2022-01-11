Sister Wives: How Long Was Robyn Brown Divorced Before She Began Courting Kody Brown?

Welcome back fam! Today we are going to discuss this amazing show where a man marries 4 women and is still counting. The most interesting thing about the show is that none of his wives have left him yet.

And an even more interesting fact is that it has kept the audience intact for so long. And if you’re thinking about Sister Wives then you are absolutely correct! So here is how All of his wives have been spiritually connected to him and sharing him with each other.

If you have watched sister wives then you must be knowing how each and every season ends. And with the constant roomer of getting the fifth wife, all the fans were shocked that all his wives are still with him.

Even though all his wives seemed happy and all the fans were confused about why all of them are holding on to that family all together. And if we look at the new wife Robyn she even seemed to be married to him and it’s been more than ten years now.

Everything You Need to Know About Kodi and His Wives

Kody Brown Was not always open to polygamy even though his father and both of them and embraced it. Later on, in his teenage years, Kody accepted polygamy and started following in the footsteps of his father.

He wished to have a family of Sister Wives So that he could promote a completely different lifestyle. But with time Kody finally accepted the fact that all his wives are not fully satisfied with sharing their husbands with each other to promote the non-traditional lifestyle.

And as far as we know Meri had seen polygamy since she was a child. This is how she wanted it to be. Meri and Kody’s sister were friends and that’s how she meant Kody. Both of them became friends in October 1989.

Even though Kody said that Meri forced him to Marry her, fans didn’t agree to the same. As they were already engaged for 4 months he knew exactly what he had to sign up for. On their own, they got married on 21st April 1990.

Almost a year into his marriage Kody started dating another girl who was underage and even waited for her to become 18 so that they could officially get engaged. However, she didn’t go any further in a relationship with Kody.

Later on, the wedding of Janelle and Kody was being planned after Janelle divorced Meri’s brother. Kody and Janelle had started to become good friends and married each other on 17th January 1993 and coincidentally it was Cody’s 24th birthday as well.

Later on, we will see Kody dating Christine and they have been dating for 3 years now. He further decided to Marry Christine on 25th March 1994. With all these marriages and Affairs of Kody, Janelle struggled a lot with him and two kids took her children to his mother’s house and started staying with her but later on, she returned to Kody once again.

Sister Wives: a Series When Kody Brown Married 4 Wives

Later on In 2010, when the show started filming again for the show, Kody was dating Robyn during that time. And all the fans are waiting to see if Kody is planning on bringing another wife or not. And with such a gap in the release of another season, TLC planned on making the family look unique; they made Koby married once again.

As the city’s to go 16 years long Gap Kobe and Robin will already be in a relationship. Robyn is a divorcee and has 3 kids. Later on, Kobi asked Meri to give him a divorce so that he can adopt Robyn’s kid legally and marry her. Kody and Robyn officially got married on 11th December 2014.

And now Robyn came as his wife into his big family. Robin is his favorite among all the wives had created a lot of drama. Kody and Meri will be seen as a couple but only by name Christine was very clear at the end of the 15th season that she wants to be separated from Kody.

On the other hand, Kody is unable to manage his family financially and also fulfill the needs of his wives. And all the fans already know that none of his wives were happy in this polygamy and we know all of them will figure it out themselves.

Till then stay tuned with us for all such amazing updates about your favorite shows and your favorite characters.