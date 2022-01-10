Watch Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness

Welcome back fam! Have you heard about this amazing Netflix series yet? The series is based on the most popular podcast of Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness. Yes, you heard that right! This series is going to be based on the podcast and will have a similar name as it.

and after this news fans can tweet and get all the questions to be asked and On a variety of topics. All the fans are already curious about this new show upcoming on Netflix and they are already excited about it.

The trailer of this show was the lead on Tuesday and it had everything we should be expecting from the show for this. The trailer showed us the 34-year-old actor starting brand new in this new show named Netflix series Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness. This series will provide fans of Van ness to explore different topics such as fashion, wigs, and snacks.

This show is based on a podcast in which Van Ness Cher’s previous office Life Experiences and his views on it. In the trailer, we have seen van Ness saying that Hello, he is Jonathan Van Ness and introduces himself.

Further adding that he had slime-crazy questions for the audience and he needed answers to it. He asked questions such as Why is hair so important? Is he dependent mostly on snacks? If you find bugs beautiful or gross?” But didn’t we also see this grooming guru be doing everything in the show starting from skating autistic bugs to trying different fashion or wigs?

Jonathan Van Ness in His New Series Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness- Exploring New Things

He also said in the trailer that he is all set for a new journey and learning more with an open mind. He wants to explore new things a new perspective about everything he is exploring, In an interview in December, Van Ness spoke directly with People magazine about this new memoir named love that story.

He had listed in about all his observations from his Queer Life. This memoir is set to be released on the 12th of April 2022.

And while sharing about his curiosity to try and understand the world he described that throughout his career he has interviewed a lot of experts all across the world and from various other fields such as politics, Science, Academy scholars, and also a lot of most of the successful people in the world.

He has worked with a lot of amazing people in front of and behind the camera and had interviewed them all his life

He further added that all this historical research and curiosity to know about things and about the world had turned him into a writer. He said that he loves to share what he has learned through all mediums and is very much honored and excited to be sharing it with the world.

So what are you waiting for? Add the show to your watchlist and do not forget to enjoy this amazing show with us. Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness is going to release on 28th January on Netflix.

If you haven't watched the trailer yet go ahead and watch it now.